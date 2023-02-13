Jyothi Yarraji and Jeswin Aldrin broke the national records (indoor) in the women’s 60m hurdles and men’s long jump respectively, at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan as Indian athletes finished the meet with eight medals.

Yarraji clinched silver with a time of 8.13s, 0.03s faster than her previous record which she had set in her heat on Saturday. Masumi Aoki clinched gold in the event with a Japanese national record time of 8.01s.

Aldrin bettered his national record of 7.93m, which he set in the qualifiers on Friday, by jumping 7.97m on Sunday. Aldrin, however, posted foul jumps on four of his six attempts as he claimed silver behind Chinese-Taipei’s Yu-Tang Lin who won gold with a jump of 8.02m.

India began the meet on Friday with Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh claiming the top two podium places in the men’s shot put event. Pavithra Vengatesh and Rosy Meena Paulraj won silver and bronze respectively in the women’s pole vault event.

Swapna Barman claimed silver in the women’s pentathlon event while Praveen Chitravel claimed silver in the men’s long jump event.

With eight medals — one gold, six silver and one bronze medal — India finished sixth in the overall medal tally. Japan topped the tally with 15 medals — six gold, five silver and four bronze medals — ahead of hosts Kazakhstan who finished with 12 medals.

Full results of the event available here