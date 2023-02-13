𝑶𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒑 𝒐𝒇 𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 ✨



Meet the auctioneer for the first-ever #WPLAuction - Mallika Sagar 👏🏻



Watch as 🔝 players get ready to go under the 🔨 👉🏻 Feb 13, 1:30 PM onwards, LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18 📺📲#WPL #WPLonJioCinema #WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/Lax1hTRu79