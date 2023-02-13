WPL 2023 Watch: Meet Mallika Sagar, the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League auction Mallika Sagar will be the auctioneer for the player auction of the inaugural Women’s Premier League. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mallika Sagar is the auctioneer for the player auction of the inaugural player auction | Screengrab via Jio Cinema 𝑶𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒑 𝒐𝒇 𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 ✨Meet the auctioneer for the first-ever #WPLAuction - Mallika Sagar 👏🏻Watch as 🔝 players get ready to go under the 🔨 👉🏻 Feb 13, 1:30 PM onwards, LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18 📺📲#WPL #WPLonJioCinema #WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/Lax1hTRu79— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Women’s Premier League WPL Women’s Premier League auction WPL auction Cricket Women’s cricket Mallika Sagar