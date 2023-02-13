WPL 2023 Watch, WPL: As Smriti Mandhana goes to RCB, reactions in the Indian camp Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who was the first name in the auction, was bought by RCB for a whopping Rs 3.4 Crore at the WPL Auction on Monday. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Smriti Mandhana celebrates the winning bid along with the Indian cricket team in South Africa | Twitter / Jio Cinema Screengrab Wholesome content alert! 🫶🏼 The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB 😃 pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. RCB WPL WPL 2023 Women's Premier League 2023 Smriti Mandhana Cricket