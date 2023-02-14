Fit-again India batter Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for second Test of the series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Tuesday.

“Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Iyer had recently been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury and the board had said he was heading to the National Cricket Academy for further assessment and management.

He then missed the opening match of the series against Australia, with India opting to hand a debut to Suryakumar Yadav in the middle-order in Nagpur.

India lead the four-Test series 1-0 after outplaying the visitors by an innings and 132 runs inside three days in the opener. The second match begins in Delhi on Friday.