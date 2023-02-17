Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Friday won the toss and elected to bat first in their bid to bounce back in the second Test against India.

The tourists, who were well beaten in the opener in the four-match series, made two changes at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Travis Head, controversially left out last time, returns in place of Matt Renshaw. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann makes his Test debut with Scott Boland making way.

India made one change from their innings-and-132-run victory last week with fit-again Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav.

At the toss, Pat Cummins said, “The middle looks like there’s grass but bare at both ends. Plenty of turn there, will be a good Test.”

Meanwhile, Rohit at the toss also admitted to wanting to bat first, he added: “The pitch is dry, but I think the application we showed last game put the toss away from the game. You just have to come out and play good cricket, and that’s been the chat in the group to not worry about the toss.”

He added: “(On Pujara’s 100th Test) We are all thrilled for him, his family is here as well. 100 Test matches isn’t easy, there have been plenty of ups and downs in his career.”

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his landmark 100th match.

India haven’t lost a Test at the venue – previously called Feroz Shah Kotla – since 1987.