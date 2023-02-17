Asia Mixed Team C’ship, quarterfinal, India vs Hong Kong live: Tanisha/Ishaan in action first
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 12-9 Lee/Ng: This is the thing with doubles in badminton, momentum can change in no time.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 12-6 Lee/Ng: This is more like it from the HKG pair. The Indians are on the backfoot now but still handy lead.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 11-1 Lee/Ng: The run of points is finally over for the Indians as Ishaan nets a kill shot. But the Indians take a huge lead as he plays a lovely point to get the serve back.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 8-0 Lee/Ng: What a start for the Indians.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 0-0 Lee/Ng: Mixed doubles action begins and India will be underdogs in this one.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton and today we will be looking at India’s quarterfinal tie against Hong Kong China at the 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023, taking place in Dubai.
India reached the quarterfinals by winning their first two matches 5-0 against Kazakhstan and UAE respectively but got a superb 4-1 win against Malaysia to even go on top Group B. Their reward was a seeded spot in the quarterfinals and avoiding other group-toppers.
Asia Mixed Team C’ship: Gayatri-Treesa stun Tan-Thinaah, Prannoy downs Lee as India defeat Malaysia
A quarterfinal win would assure India at least a podium finish in this (relatively new) event for the first time.
