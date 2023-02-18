Royal Challengers Bangalore named India opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as its captain ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League season on Saturday. Mandhana was the first name in the auction and ultimately, became the biggest buy in the auction after being acquired for a whopping Rs 3.4 Crore.

Smriti is central to our Play Bold philosophy and cricketing plans. We have handed her the leadership role, and we are confident that Smriti will lead RCB to greater heights: RCB Chairman Prathmesh Mishra#PlayBold #WPL2023 #CaptainSmriti — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2023

In a post by the franchise on Twitter announcing the captain, it read: “From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce RCB’s captain for the Women’s Premier League - Smriti Mandhana.”

Former skipper of the men’s team Kohli said in the video, “Now it’s time for Another No.18 to lead very special RCB team in WPL. Yes, We are talking about Smriti Mandhana, Go well Smriti. You have the support best team and best fans in the world.” said former India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli in a video, congratulating Mandhana.

Mandhana said: “t is such a great feeling to see Virat and Faf speak so much about leading RCB and I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to receiving all the love and support from you fans who I am told are the best in the World. I promise you to give my 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL”