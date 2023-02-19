India defeated Australia by six wickets inside three days of the second Test to take a 2-0 series lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja returned career-best figures of 7-42 and led the bowling to dismiss Australia for 113. The hosts romped to their victory target of 115 in the second session even as they were in a spot of bother after losing a fluent-looking Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul’s lean patch continued as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 1 and Virat Kohli fell after attempting to steady the innings and looking in good touch.

Even Shreyas Iyer was unable to make an impact but then Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his milestone 100th Test, combined with KS Bharat, who played a fiery 22-ball 23 innings to power the hosts to victory.

India’s last defeat at the venue came way back in 1987 and since then they have won 11 and drawn two since then.

Here’s a look at the reactions from India’s victory in the second Test in Delhi:

Australia on Day Three:



9/52 from 19.1 overs; including a collapse of 8/28 from 12.2 overs



..4..W.1....1..14...1....14.....4.2.....1W2.2..1..11.111.W.......WWW....1.41...11......412W1........1..1..W.......W#INDvAUS — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 19, 2023

This is the first time Virat Kohli has been stumped in Test cricket - in his 180th innings #INDvAUS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 19, 2023

Aussies need to regroup. This will get worse if they don't come up with a better plan in the next game. Today was just appalling from them #INDvAUS #IndvsAus2ndtest — Meha Bhardwaj Alter (@Bhardwajmeha) February 19, 2023

Delhi demolition. Australia's last 8 wickets fell for 28 runs in the space of 74 balls. Incredible from Jadeja and Ashwin



W 2 . 2 . . 1 . . 1 1 . 1 1 1 . W . . . . . . . W W W . . . . 1 . 4 1 . . . 1 1 . . . . . . 4 1 2 W 1 . . . . . . . . 1 . . 1 . . W . . . . . . . W#INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 19, 2023

Insert saala yeh dukh khatam kahe nahi hota hi meme for the Aussies — Vaishnavi Bhaskaran (@vaishbhaskaran) February 19, 2023

Test batting average since July 2017:

46.11 - Ravindra Jadeja

45.98 - Usman Khawaja

44.51 - Travis Head

42.25 - David Warner



Test bowling average since July 2017:

24.67 - Ravindra Jadeja

26.23 - Mitchell Starc

26.32 - Josh Hazlewood

29.58 - Nathan Lyon#INDvAUS — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) February 19, 2023

Pujara winning runs in his 100th to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ❤️



Nervy innings and running by him, but job done and a moment to cherish. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 19, 2023

Fortress Kotla remains standing. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) February 19, 2023

24 hours back we were looking set to concede a big lead. That Ashwin and Akshar partnership retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for India. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 19, 2023

It will always be funny that Australia toiled for 2 days to get a chance to breach India's fortress and avenge Gabba but it took them 30 mins to blow it. — Manya (@CSKian716) February 19, 2023

If we’re going to blame anyone, we should blame that guy who turned 50 and invited Glenn Maxwell to his party. #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) February 19, 2023

Fastest to 25000 international runs (by innings):



549 - VIRAT KOHLI 🇮🇳

577 - Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳

588 - Ricky Ponting🇦🇺

594 - Jacques Kallis🇿🇦

608 - Kumar Sangakkara🇱🇰#INDvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 19, 2023

India v Australia 2nd Test - Sweep Shot % per Innings

(Includes all types of sweeps)



Australia 1st Innings - 4.2%

India 1st Innings - 1.4%

Australia 2nd Innings - 10.7%

India 2nd Innings - 1.3%#INDvAUS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 19, 2023

Waking up to see a proper collapse by the Aussies .. many teams have done the same in India .. it’s not easy .. but let’s be honest the Aussies once Warner & Smith retire have very little waiting in the wings .. #INDvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 19, 2023

A day that began with hope at the start of a second innings, followed by a batting collapse and a relatively easy chase in the end.



Adelhiade. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 19, 2023

This is a shattering loss for Australia. A day which began with so much hope finishes with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gone, and with it their bid for world domination. Two days of hard work in the Delhi haze went up in a puff of smoke in one disastrous hour. #INDvAUS — Andrew Wu (@wutube) February 19, 2023

Australia had moments but India owned sessions.



Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team.

Great win to retain the trophy one more time! 🇮🇳👏 @BCCI#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0CrLc7itgq — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 19, 2023

The reason behind India's home dominance is simple.

Our quicks out-bowl their quicks.

Our spinners out-bowl their spinners.

Our spinners out-bat their batters 😉 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 19, 2023

India have time to ponder over the make-up of their team for Indore and Ahmedabad. He was unlucky today but it might be time to look at Shubman Gill over KL Rahul. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 19, 2023