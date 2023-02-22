After the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India awarded the title sponsorship rights for the much-awaited Women’s Premier League seasons 2023-2027 to the TATA Group as well.

The Indian corporate giant had replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the IPL last year.

The inaugural edition of the WPL, set to begin on 4 March, will feature some of the brightest Indian talents and stars such as captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma – captain of India’s U19 World Cup-winning team – Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh joining forces with global cricketing stars such as Alyssa Healy, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone and Sophie Devine amongst others.

The first edition of the WPL will comprise 22 matches and will feature five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore & UP Warriorz. The tournament will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

In a statement released by BCCI, president of the board Roger Binny said, “We are really happy and excited to have TATA Group as the title sponsor for the WPL. We feel this is one of the most significant developments which will further boost the popularity of women’s cricket. The Indian women’s team has left no stone unturned to make the country proud and WPL is a step to indicate the upswing of women’s cricket in India. The tournament marks a new chapter in the history of women’s cricket in India and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the times to come; encouraging the Indian as well as the world cricketers to take up and pursue the sport.”

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah added: “Women’s cricket is achieving new heights with every passing day and having TATA Group on board as the Title Sponsor for the Women’s Premier League is a testament of the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. The WPL will now be called TATA Women’s Premier League. The BCCI values and appreciates women’s cricket and the WPL is one more initiative to further nurture the game.”