Australia opener Alyssa Healy was announced as captain of UP Warriorz for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday. The UP Warriorz put together a strong squad at the WPL Player Auctions in Mumbai, that consists of six overseas players including Healy.

The right-hander has played 139 T20Is for Australia, scoring close to 2500 runs, with one century and 14 fifties as well. She is also considered to be one of the best wicket-keeper batters in the sport, with 110 dismissals in T20Is.

“I am delighted to have the chance to captain the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the historic WPL that will be played in Mumbai,” said Healy.

“The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad. Waiting to making a splash once things get going. We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket.”

One of the senior-most members of the dominant Australian side, Healy has been a key cog in the wheel. At the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, where a record-breaking 86,000 people watched Australia win their fifth title, she won the player of the match award for her 39-ball 75.

Healy, who held the record for the most runs scored in an innings in Women’s T20Is with a 61-ball unbeaten 148 against Sri Lanka, has won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup five times with Australia. The 32-year-old has also won the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup twice in her illustrious career.

In 2018, Healy was named ICC T20 Player of the Year after her outstanding performances that drove Australia to a fourth ICC World T20 title.

The UP Warriorz side, which is coached by England’s Jon Lewis, has Anju Jain as the assistant coach, while former Australian cricketers Ashley Noffke is the bowling coach and four-time world champion Lisa Sthalekar is the team’s mentor.