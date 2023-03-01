WPL 2023 WPL 2023, Watch: Promo for inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League features a rap anthem The WPL season starts on 4 March in Mumbai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Viacom18 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 🤩The first-ever #TATAWPL is here to amaze us all ✨Get ready as action begins March 4 👉🏻 LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18 #HarZubaanParNaamTera #CheerTheW pic.twitter.com/EPweROgscq— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2023 Jaagi hui shakti ab mere paas hai,Dekho abhi, yeh toh bas shuruat hai! Sing along to the anthem lyrics video and don't forget to tune in to the #TATAWPL from the 4th of March, live on @Sports18 and @JioCinema!#YeTohBasShuruatHai #WomensPremierLeague #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/uwaSdJtkaA— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. WPL 2023 WPL Women's Premier League