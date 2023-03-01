Savita Punia, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team and the FIH women’s goalkeeper of the year 2021-22, is among the best in the business of goalkeeping in hockey. She was the backbone of the side that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She has been leading the side in recent times, captaining the side that won bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 and then won the FIH Nations Cup.

But for Savita, she is just living out the dream that her family had for her and the journey they have unconditionally supported her on.

Savita’s journey began through her parents and grandfather who motivated her to pick up hockey and her father followed it up by investing beyond their means for her to learn to play as a goalkeeper with the dream of playing for India.

Having taken on the captaincy of the team in 2021, Savita says it doesn’t change her overall approach to the game a lot with saving goals for her team being her first priority, but there is an added responsibility and honor in captaining the team that she takes very seriously and creating a great atmosphere for her teammates is a priority for her.

