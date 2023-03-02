Australia’s multiple World Cup-winning leader Meg Lanning was appointed captain as Delhi Capitals ahead of the Women’s Premier League.

Lanning recently led Australia to their third straight ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title. She also became the first cricketer to lead the side in 100 T20 internationals.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues was named vice captain.

Lanning’s side beat hosts South Africa by 19 runs at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday to lift the trophy for a sixth time in eight editions. Australia won all their six matches in the tournament to hammer home their dominance of the format.

Meg Lanning: Leading, winning and redefining greatness

#WPL2023



Captains... ✅



🇮🇳 Harmanpreet Kaur: MI

🇮🇳 Smriti Mandhana: RCB

🇦🇺 Meg Lanning: DC

🇦🇺 Beth Mooney: GG

🇦🇺 Alyssa Healy: UPW — The Field (@thefield_in) March 2, 2023

Play

More to follow