WPL 2023, RCB vs DC live blog: DC race to 100/0 as Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning lead the charge
Follow updates of the second match of the Women’s Premier League between RCB and DC at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of WPL 2023 here.
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana opts to bowl first.
Live updates
DC 135/0 (12 overs): No shade but Meg and Shafali are really making the RCB bowlers look like they have no plans whatsoever. Renuka comes back on but the openers keep finding their lengths easy to manoeuvre. Shafali, especially finding the gaps with so much ease, scores back-to-back fours to end the over. 16 runs off it.
DC 119/0 (11 overs): FIFTY for Lanning as well! Mighty impressive from the Australian skipper. She’s not had to play as aggressively as Shafali but like Vinayakk pointed out, RCB just seem to have no plans for her. Another bowling change for RCB... they have the options. Heather Knight comes on to bowl but still 14 runs off it. Execution not options, RCB.
Vinayakk: You have to wonder why RCB have allowed Meg Lanning to square cut and drive with all the freedom? 2022 ODI World Cup flashbacks, if you are an Indian fan. Shafali has taken on the bowling, that’s fair but RCB have fed Lanning to her strengths, and she is loving it.
DC 105/0 (10 overs): Up comes 100 for DC and a FIFTY for Shafali! Off just 31 deliveries. Quite the celebration to top it up too. She’s looked brilliant so far. About the over... Schutt changes the lengths but just continues to let the runs flow. 11 runs off it.
DC 94/0 (9 overs): That is some dismantling from Shafali here! Six, four, one, four, one, six.... wow. The opener takes apart Asha for 22 runs in that over.
DC 72/0 (8 overs): Spin continues as Bose returns. And again, the mandatory boundary in just the first delivery. Eight runs off it.
DC 64/0 (7 overs): Leggie Asha Sobhana comes in to bowl as spin is brought back. The runs are leaking from the RCB bowlers so far. Shobana aims to reign it in but there’s still the mandatory boundary off the over and seven runs off it.
DC 57/0 (6 overs): Sophie Devine hasn’t been bowling much off late but the New Zealand skipper has come in to change things up. Smriti makes that bowling change in the hope of getting a wicket but it turns out to be an even expensive over. Slightly rusty? The length is being attacked by the DC openers, four boundaries and a massive twenty runs off it.
DC 37/0 (5 overs): Ellyse Perry comes in to bowl and the crowd’s loving it! DC doing well to get in atleast one boundary per over. Shafali drives across cover for a boundary in the fourth delivery. Eight runs off the over.
DC 29/0 (4 overs): Spin introduced early as left-arm spinner Preeti Bose comes in and she’s welcomed with a six over mid-off by Shafali. A tighter over to follow after that and seven runs off it.
DC 22/0 (3 overs): Lanning pounces on a good length delivery and whacks it over backward square-leg for a four. Five runs off Renuka’s over.
DC 17/0 (2 overs): Lest you remember, Schutt v/s Shafali is a battle - the bowler has got her twice but Schutt also goes for plenty against Shafali. A powerful flick of the wrists over midwicket from Shafali followed by two back-to-back boundaries from Lanning. Three boundaries off the over and it’s a rather expensive start for Schutt. 14 runs.
DC 3/0 (1 over): Renuka doesn’t give easy runs in the powerplay, these two know. Three runs off the over and early observations but Shafali seems faster between the wickets there.
Two recent World Cup winners unite in the middle.
India U19 captain Shafali Verma will open the batting for DC alongside Australian multi-title captain Meg Lanning. Renuka Singh Thakur to open the bowling for RCB.
Vinayakk: Delhi Capitals, the only team who have this option, are playing five overseas players with USA’s Tara Norris in the XI. In our preview, we thought they might play an extra India batter, but they have gone with pacer Arundhati Reddy.
Interesting! DC opt to play the fifth overseas player and include Tara Norris in the XI. The left-arm pacer belongs to USA.
TEAM NEWS:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Vinayakk: Nice touch from Smriti Mandhana at the toss to say they are all here not just representing themselves but the former players too, acknowledging Anjum Chopra.
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl first.
3:00 pm: Smriti Mandhana in the pre-tournament press conference on comparison with the other No. 18 in RCB, Virat Kohli: “I don’t like the kind of comparison because what he has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I’m nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise, I would like to try and do that.”
Pitch report: Julia Price and Rohan Gavaskar give the pitch report and reckon that it will be run-fest yet again.
2:55 pm: Ahead of the tournament, DC captain Meg Lanning said: “The WPL is massive for the women’s game. This tournament will be a great platform for young girls coming up the ranks. The opportunity for young girls to watch their favourite players in action on TV is very crucial for the development of the game.”
“I have had a few chats with the players and I’m just getting to know their strengths, what they like to do and how they think about things. Hopefully, I can learn something from the girls and give them a little bit of knowledge as well.”
2.45 pm: After a blockbuster start at the opener of the Women’s Premier League last night that saw Mumbai Indians prevail in mighty fashion at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai the action moves to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
This is a battle between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, two franchises who haven’t had a title-winning run in the Indian Premier League. But with well-built teams in the Women’s Premier League, they both might finally have a shot.
For starters, Australia skipper Meg Lanning knows a thing or two about winning titles. She’s fresh off yet another title win at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last week. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana leads a star-studded line-up with the likes of Ellyse Perry. Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh but also has leadership support in New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and England captain Heather Knight.
Here we preview the strengths and weaknesses of both the sides:
WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals preview: With Lanning at the helm and strong Indian core, DC look solid
WPL 2023, RCB preview: Smriti Mandhana-led side look strong after solid recruitment