Steve Smith will once again skipper the Test team for the series finale of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad confirmed Cricket Australia on Monday.

Pat Cummins, who left the tour after the second Test in Delhi last month, will continue to live in Sydney, where his mother is receiving palliative care.

The batter, who was stripped of the captaincy and handed a year-long ban over a 2018 ball-tampering incident, guided the visitors to a remarkable victory in Indore, maintaining their chances of levelling the series in Ahmedabad this week.

My time is done. It’s Pat’s team now,” said the 33-year-old, following the victory in the Third Test.

“Look, India is a part of the world I love captaining,” he added.

“It’s a game of chess, every ball means something. It’s good to just move people and trying to make the batter do something different and just play games with them.

“It’s probably my favourite place in the world to captain.”

It was only Australia’s second Test win in India since 2004 and means they will play in the ICC World Test Championship final in June at The Oval.

“It is very satisfying, I thought it was a great team performance all the way from day one,” said Smith.

