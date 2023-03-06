WPL 2023, MI vs RCB live: Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight depart as RCB collapse after good start
Follow updates of match No 4 in the Women’s Premier League.
Live updates
RCB 71/4 after 8 overs: EVENTFUL OVER. Looked like Ghosh had edged a bouncer to the keeper, the first replay on review shows deflection but nothing on UltraEdge. There was a six and four for Ghosh too in that NSB over and more confusion running between the wickets.
RCB 57/4 after 7 overs: Oh Perry good! Superb shot down the ground for six off Kerr. Nearly a mix-up too with Ghosh, that would have been disastrous.
RCB 47/4 after 6 overs: Things escalated quickly for RCB in that powerplay.
RCB 43/4 after 5.3 overs: WICKET! HAYLEY! A terrific delivery this, lovely flight and some drift too, beats Knight and through the gate. Knight b Matthews 0 (1 ball)
RCB 43/3 after 5.2 overs: WICKET! The big one. The match-up with Matthews works and Harmanpreet is so pumped up. Should Mandhana have waited to weather the storm? Goes down the track and mishits to point. Mandhana c Wong b Matthews 23 (17 balls)
RCB 43/2 after 5 overs: What an over! Two wickets for Saika Ishaque as she picks up from where she left off in the previous match. Two boundaries in the over, but both could have been stopped. Devine the first to fall and some words exchanged. Then Kasat is bowled.
Devine c Amanjot b Ishaque 16 (11 balls)
Kasat b Ishaque 0 (2 balls)
RCB 35/0 after 4 overs: Three fours in the Wong over for Mandhana! Two terrific shots, sandwiching a streaky one in between. Both Wong and Kaur are wondering what-if. They had just taken the slip off.
RCB 22/0 after 3 overs: That was a lovely contest between Saika Ishaque and Sophie Devine in that over. Starts with a four, a streaky cut past short-third. But the left-arm spinner comes back well. Stopped in the run-up couple of times when Devine moved around at the crease, held her nerve.
RCB 17/0 after 2 overs: Mandhana shows her back-foot game in that over, pulling a short ball for four. NSB induces the false-shot with a fuller length, but it evades Kaur.
Nat Sciver-Brunt from the other end. Wong has to wait.
RCB 11/0 after 1 over: A delightful push through cover by Mandhana for the first over. All timing. Was actually a good pull-back from Matthews seeing Mandhana come down. Devine finishes the over with a sweep over square leg for six. There is so much wind out there at the moment.
Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine opening the batting again. Can RCB’s bounce back from the defeat yesterday? MI are starting with Hayley Matthews today. Harmanpreet knows the match-up with Mandhana.
7.25 pm: Smriti Mandhana mentioned at the toss that she’d like to see one of the top four bat till the 16th or 17th over. MI’s batting firepower means RCB will needed more than par.
India’s captain & vice captain.
MI’s captain & RCB’s captain.
It’s the first of Harmanpreet Kaur-Smriti Mandhana clashes in the WPL.
Team news: RCB make one change, bringing in off-spinner Shreyanka Patil for leg-spinner Asha Joy. MI are unchanged.
MI XI: Yastika Bhatia(wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
RCB XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and opts to bat first in a very windy CCI.
6.58 pm: RCB’s match 1 saw them miss their mark with the ball against a strong DC batting lineup. That will be their main concern to correct just more than 24 hours.
06.55 pm: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 4 and it’s a big one.
Two of Indian team’s superstars go head-to-head in what is the first of many blockbuster chapters. It’s Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians and Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI started with a huge win against Gujarat Giants, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Saika Ishaque starring with the bat and ball. RCB had a tough outing against Delhi Capitals and will be keen to get on board.
