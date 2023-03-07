Hayley Matthews starred with an all-round show to ensure a thumping nine-wicket victory for Mumbai Indians over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth match of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

Matthews, after a three-wicket haul, scored 77 in just 38 balls and was ably supported by Nat Sciver-Brunt who scored 55 off 29. With this win, Mumbai Indians registered their second big win in a row and Matthews has contributed in both matches. Against Gujarat Giants in the opening game, she scored a 47 off 31 to provide a solid foundation for Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr to take things forward. She is the current orange cap holder with 124 runs in two matches.

In the post-match presentation, she reflected on both the performances and said, “There wasn’t much difference, I was able to bat a bit longer today. The freedom this MI team has given me at the top of the order is really starting to bring out the best in me. I’m really fortunate to have been able to get two really good starts for the team.”

Although RCB started positively, with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine taking Matthews on for 11 runs in the opening over, the West Indies all-rounder did well to bounce back in her remaining overs.

She said, “We knew we were going to be under pressure with the ball with two quality batters in Smriti and Sophie Devine. They had me under the pump in the first over but really pleased I was able to come back.”

Bangalore got off to a fast start, reaching 39/0. Nevertheless, because to double strikes from Matthews and Saika Ishaque, they moved up to 43/4. Matthews also ended well-set Richa Ghosh’s stay at the crease to finish with figures 3/28.

Talking about her performance, she said, “I’m just enjoying with this group. We have so many match-winners in the team and it just gives you the freedom to play your natural game which I am really enjoying at the moment.”

In the post-match press conference, she said, “Over the last couple of weeks with West Indies also, I’ve been working on my batting and getting a lot more big scores. You could say I am trying to bat a bit deeper and I have just carried that here. Batting on much better wickets too (in WPL) after playing in South Africa has really helped a lot and given the confidence as well.”

She added: “We have so many bowling options in the team. In the last game it may not have been needed but today I had to bowl all four. That’s the beauty of the team that we have, so many options with not just the ball but also the bat.”

On captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership and the environment in the dressing room, Matthews said, “It’s great inside the dressing room, always light and bubbly with a lot of jokes. When we go out there on the field, she’s got her clear plans on what she wants us to do and what we want to be doing. We try to go out there and do the best that we can and execute those plans.”