Editor’s note: This is a developing report and will be updated throughout the day.

Morning session

In what proved to be yet another wicketless session for India, Australia piled on the misery and the runs. After starting the day at 255/4 with Usman Khawaja fresh off his first century against India on Day 1 and Cameron Green batting at 49, Australia went into lunch at 374/4 after scoring 92 runs in 29 overs.

Although the pitch looks great to bat on on the second day, the Indian bowlers did not look threatening and failed to create any wicket-taking opportunities in the morning. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the only ones who seemed to pose any threat but the moments were brief and did not prove to be significant. The Australian duo put the visitors in a strong position with Khawaja reaching his 150 and Green closing in on his his first Test century – he’s currently on 95.

Highest Test scores for Cameron Green

95* vs India in Ahmedabad, 2023

84 vs India in Sydney, 2021

79 vs Pakistan in Lahore, 2022

77 vs Sri Lanka in Galle, 2022

74 vs England in Sydney, 2022



3 of his top 5 scores have come in Asia. 💎 Wunderkind #CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS — Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) March 10, 2023

Lyon is going to have the runs to bowl with . Spotlight is going to be firmly on the Indian top six when they get their chance to bat someone will need to get a score that helps them save this test #INDvAUS — John Wright (@johnwright15) March 10, 2023

OK, still some ways to go , but at this moment in time, a Australia-Sri Lanka WTC Final definitely doesn't look far-fetched. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 10, 2023

Post-lunch session

Australia continued to push India to an uncomfortable spot as Cameron Green notched up his first Test century soon after lunch. He cut away a short and wide delivery off Ravindra Jadeja and soaked in the emotions that come with getting that milestone for the first time.

Played, Cameron Green. Fantastic hundred. Came to bat when Australia were in a spot of bother, but now has ensured that Australia are in the ascendancy. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 10, 2023