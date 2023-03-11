Editor’s note: This is a developing report and will be updated throughout the day.

Shubman Gill struck a half-century after losing overnight partner Rohit Sharma early on day three to bring India to 129-1 at lunch in the fourth Test against Australia on Saturday.

The left-handed Khawaja and Cameron Green, who struck his maiden international century with 114, put on 208 runs for the fifth wicket before Australia’s innings ended late on day two.

India lead the four-match series 2-1 after Australia won the third Test. The hosts need a win to clinch the series and secure a berth in the World Test Championship final in June.

At lunch on day three, the hosts still trail Australia’s 480 by 351 runs with Gill, on 65, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 22, batting in front of a noisy weekend crowd at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Morning session

After Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma targeted Mitchell Starc for a couple of boundaries, the Indian skipper mishit an innocuous delivery from Matthew Kuhnemann straight to Marnus Labuschagne who gulped a catch at short cover. After navigating a tricky period of play, it was a soft dismissal that caused India to lose their first wicket in the innings.

Earlier, Australia’s Mitchell Starc bowled to plan with his short balls and a heavy leg-side field, but Rohit took on the challenge as he smashed the left-arm quick for a four and a six at long leg.

The openers started the day on 36-0 and kept attacking on a pitch that still looks good for batting.

Kuhnemann reaped the rewards from Nathan Lyon’s wily off-spin from the other end as the senior bowler varied his length and angle to keep the batsmen on their toes.

With Pujara playing the anchor role, Gill kept the runs flowing and reached his fifth Test half-century with a four.

Australia, led by Steve Smith in the absence of Pat Cummins, rotated their bowlers and Starc came back for a second spell in the morning session.

During the first session, Pujara crossed 2000 runs in Tests versus Australia. He became the fourth batter to do so, behind Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid.

#INDvAUS



Half century for Shubman Gill, can he convert this into a big one? 🤔



🎥 Star Sportspic.twitter.com/0trKnKwQPp — The Field (@thefield_in) March 11, 2023

Most runs in men's Test for India vs AUS Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 SR Tendulkar 39 74 3630 241* 55.00 11 VVS Laxman 29 54 2434 281 49.67 6 R Dravid 32 60 2143 233 39.68 2 CA Pujara 24 43 2013 204 51.61 5 V Kohli 24 41 1793 169 44.82 7 ESPNCricinfo

Classy half century by Gill. Panache, timing, fine attacking strokes against Starc and sound technique in tackling spin — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 11, 2023