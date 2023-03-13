A Kane Williamson century led New Zealand to a dramatic last-ball, two-wicket victory against Sri Lanka on a rain-disrupted final day in Christchurch on Monday.

The only Sri Lankans not guarding the boundary for most of the closing 10 overs were the bowler and wicketkeeper as New Zealand chased down their target of 285. Williamson dived to complete the winning run to finish on 121* and scupper Sri Lanka’s chances of making the World Test Championship final to be played at the Oval in London from 7 to 11 June.

World Test Championship standings: India qualify for win after NZ’s thrilling win against SL

The win ensured India qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final where they will face Australia.

While Sri Lanka and New Zealand have one more Test to play, the former can’t topple India in the top two.

With this result, we have also seen two back-to-back thrillers in New Zealand with Ben Stokes and Co ending up on the losing side of a close one recently.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the thriller:

all we wanna say is ‘WHAT A CHASE!’ test cricket you beauty 🔥#NZvSL #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/sktnz1ZPDM — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 13, 2023

Neil Wagner, 37 years old today, never short of inspiration. In the middle scampering for a quick run with a dive on the last ball with a bulging disc on his back and a torn hamstring. Him hugging Kane Williamson after that win said so much! #NZvSL — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 13, 2023

Again a "barest of margins" win. Test cricket is alive and kicking #NZvsSL https://t.co/Z9Acczw7yV — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) March 13, 2023

What would have made this cooler is if Williamson had seen the length and not even bothered to take a swing, but had just set off for the run. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) March 13, 2023

Kane Williamson completes a run (bye) with 1 needed off the last ball to win a Test (yes, a Test!). Long live Test cricket ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xO0yO80c5Y — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 13, 2023

Outstanding from Kane Williamson. Another spectacular end to a test match. I hope Asitha Fernando gets to play much more Test cricket. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 13, 2023

#NZvSL



Madness. New Zealand 🤝 Thrillers.



What drama, what a knock, Williamson.



And with this, India qualify for the WTC finals. — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) March 13, 2023

New Zealand and the barest of margins once again. What a win. pic.twitter.com/a8V8vyrSli — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 13, 2023

NEW ZEALAND WIN BY THE BAREST OF MARGINS. BY THE ABSOLUTE BAREST OF MARGINS. — Manya (@CSKian716) March 13, 2023

The man, The myth, The Legend.



Kane Williamson, Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/uJqtAhUXwA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2023

Unreal New Zealand. Amazing, amazing Test match. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) March 13, 2023

Test cricket 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻



You are slow burn torture, you are poison, but the high off you is unparalleled 🔥🔥🔥



What a sport! What a game! — Harini (@ImVHarini) March 13, 2023

The World Test Championship final is locked in! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/gp231vF3Ic — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2023

Think about Neil Wagner for a moment here.



Scans yesterday revealed he has a bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring. Yet, he ran onto the field in the final over with New Zealand needing three to win.



Happy birthday, you proper fighter. pic.twitter.com/QlFq0xxpAn — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 13, 2023

Thriller at Christchurch, Test decided off the final delivery! NZ’s splendid chase, built around Williamson’s masterly century, cleared the path for India’s path for place in the WTC final. But full credit to Sri Lanka for a valiant effort 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 13, 2023

Somebody has turned back time a little. Kohli and Williamson scoring test centuries. I just want to stay here in this time for a little bit. 🥺 — Manya (@CSKian716) March 13, 2023

Kane Williamson heard me! 😅



A thrilling NZ vs SL Test with Angelo Mathews, KW centuries... Who is writing this script for me?! https://t.co/imv3650G7Z — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 13, 2023

Text inputs from AFP