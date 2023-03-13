A Kane Williamson century led New Zealand to a dramatic last-ball, two-wicket victory against Sri Lanka on a rain-disrupted final day in Christchurch on Monday.
The only Sri Lankans not guarding the boundary for most of the closing 10 overs were the bowler and wicketkeeper as New Zealand chased down their target of 285. Williamson dived to complete the winning run to finish on 121* and scupper Sri Lanka’s chances of making the World Test Championship final to be played at the Oval in London from 7 to 11 June.
World Test Championship standings: India qualify for win after NZ’s thrilling win against SL
The win ensured India qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final where they will face Australia.
While Sri Lanka and New Zealand have one more Test to play, the former can’t topple India in the top two.
With this result, we have also seen two back-to-back thrillers in New Zealand with Ben Stokes and Co ending up on the losing side of a close one recently.
Here’s a look at the reactions from the thriller:
