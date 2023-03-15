WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live: Score updates, statistics, reactions
6.53 pm: RCB have struggled to get going against spin and UPW probably have the best attack in the tournament. That is going to be the battle to watch out for.
6.50 pm: The venue for this is DY Patil stadium. RCB had hoped for a change in fortunes with the change in venue for last match, it hadn’t happened. The pitches are getting a little slower across both venues, so they’ll hope their bowlers can have bigger impacts. And of course, Mandhana is due with the bat.
Remaining matches
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|Date
|Match
|Timing IST
|Venue
|13
|Wed
|15-Mar-23
|UPW vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|14
|Thu
|16-Mar-23
|DC vs GG
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|15
|Sat
|18-Mar-23
|MI vs UPW
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|16
|Sat
|18-Mar-23
|RCB vs GG
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|17
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|GG vs UPW
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|18
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|19
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|RCB vs MI
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|20
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|UPW vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|21
|Fri
|24-Mar-23
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|Sun
|26-Mar-23
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
06.50 pm Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 13 and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping (desperately) that is lucky 13. They take on UP Warriorz.
Is today the day? Five defeats in five for Smriti Mandhana and Co. A defeat tonight and there is no need for scenarios and calculators. Their tournament is over. Alyssa Healy’s UPW have won two matches so far and one of those came against RCB, and it was arguably their best performance.
RCB came close to a win last time around but close won’t cut it anymore.
WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB recap: Spinners and Healy’s 96* power UPW to big win, RCB remain winless
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana opt to bat first
First innings: RCB 138 all out after 19.3 overs
Second innings: UPW 139/0 after 13 overs
