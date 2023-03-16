WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live: Harleen, Wolvaardt hold on as Dunkley falls early
GG 39/1 (7 overs): Short ball in the first delivery by Radha and Harleen pounces on it to get a boundary through the covers. 7 runs off the over.
GG 32/1 (6 overs): A quick boundary through mid-wicket from Wolvaardt in the first delivery against Jonasse. 8 runs off the over.
In case you were wondering, Cricket South Africa confirmed Dane van Niekerk’s retirement.
GG 24/1 (5 overs): Economical first over from Shikha Pandey, just two runs off it.
GG 22/1 (4 overs): Harleen sweeps one off to get another boundary and she nearly miscues one at mid-on but it lands short of the fielder. Seven runs off Capsey’s over.
GG 15/1 (3 overs): First boundary for Wolvaardt as well as she drives one through extra cover. Four runs off Kapp’s second over.
GG 11/1 (2 overs): Woman in form, Harleen Deol gets her first boundary off Radha Yadav. Seven runs off the over.
GG 4/1 (1 over): WICKET! Kapp strikes in the first over and Dunkley has to depart for 4. It was a good move to get Wolvaardt and Dunkley to open and it should have happened sooner. But the constant chopping and changing is going to lead to instability. There were two fumbles inside the circle from the DC fielders in the over but they don’t prove to be too costly after all.
A new opening pair for Gujarat Giants in Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt. Marizanne Kapp to open the bowling for Delhi Capitals.
Shikha Pandey, who has picked up a three-for two games in a row, has eased into her rhythm as the tournament progressed.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav
Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari
TOSS: DC win the toss and opt to bowl first.
6:58 pm: Gujarat Giants have hinted that both Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt could be slotted in the line-up. They have also handed a cap to Jharkhand’s all-rounder Ashwani Kumari, a finisher and a right-arm pacer.
6:55 pm: Meg Lanning’s largely settled squad still look like favourites to get yet another win over Gujarat Giants. The latter are yet to figure out what their best XI is and who their top overseas picks are. A destructive opening pair in Lanning and Shafali has toyed with bowling line-ups and Harleen Deol, with 155 runs in five games is the only batter from the Gujarat Giants who even features in the Top 10 run-getters of the tournament so far. But the weakest link for the Giants’ remains their bowling, especially at death. They would be hoping for a better outing in order to get another two points in the tournament.
6:50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 14 and the Delhi Capitals will be hoping to get another win and confirm a Top 3 finish. They take on Sneh Rana’s Gujarat Giants.
The last time these two sides met, the Giants were handed a massive 10-wicket defeat thanks to Marizanne Kapp’s five-for and a blitzkrieg by Shafali Verma. While the Capitals have only lost one game so far, Giants have had a contrasting campaign, winning the solitary game against RCB. Will the Brabourne Stadium against the same opposition make things different for them? Mind you, the Giants are now bottom of the table after RCB’s win last night.
And yes, DC will confirm a place in top three if they win tonight.
WPL 2023, GG vs DC blog: Sensational Shafali Verma helps DC chase 105 in the 8th over
TOSS: Sneh Rana opts to bat
First innings: GG 105/9 after 20 overs
Second innings: DC 107/0 after 7.1 overs:
Remaining matches
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|Date
|Match
|Timing IST
|Venue
|14
|Thu
|16-Mar-23
|DC vs GG
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|15
|Sat
|18-Mar-23
|MI vs UPW
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|16
|Sat
|18-Mar-23
|RCB vs GG
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|17
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|GG vs UPW
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|18
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|19
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|RCB vs MI
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|20
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|UPW vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|21
|Fri
|24-Mar-23
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|Sun
|26-Mar-23
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
