Badminton Watch, All England 2023: ‘Could this be the rally of the year?’ A stunning point in mixed doubles SF Top seeds Zhen Si Wei-Huang Yo Qiong of China and Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati played one of the rallies of the tournament. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Huang Yo Qiong and Zheng Si Wei | Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP Could this be the rally of the year from Zheng/Huang 🇨🇳 and Kusharjanto/Kusumawati 🇮🇩? Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB@HSBC_Sport #BWFWorldTour #AllEngland2023 pic.twitter.com/hgPYE6rRMS— BWF (@bwfmedia) March 18, 2023 Stop what you are doing and watch this rally 🤯Madness on the Minoru Yoneyama court!#YAE23 pic.twitter.com/C1V7y1lZrT— 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Zhen Si Wei Huang Yo Qiong Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto Lisa Ayu Kusumawati All England Open Badminton