Carlos Alcaraz sets up an Indian Wells Masters final clash against Daniil Medvedev in what will be their first meeting since 2021.

In football news, Tottenham and Chelsea’s hopes of Champions League football took a blow as both teams were held to draws against Southampton and Everton respectively. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland scored a sixth hat-trick in 19 apperances at the Etihad Stadium this season to help Manchester City reach the FA Cup semifinal.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 19 March, 2023:

Alcaraz to face Medvedev



Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev won’t be distracted by streaks, stats or even the lure of World No 1 rank when they clash for the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 crown on Sunday.

Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard who became the youngest No 1 ever after his triumph at the US Open last year, can supplant Novak Djokovic and return to the summit with a third Masters 1000 title.

Medvedev, meanwhile, is riding a 19-match ATP winning streak that saw him win three titles in three weeks at Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.

Now that he’s in the title match in a two-week event, Medvedev is the first player since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach four finals in five weeks.

For both, a first Indian Wells title is the goal that concerns them.

Medvedev got past a late match speed bump in a 7-5, 7-6 (4) semifinal win over Frances Tiafoe, needing eight match points to put the 16th-ranked American away.

Alcaraz won a tense first set then cruised in a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Italian Jannik Sinner.

Both Medvedev and Alcaraz said their only prior meeting – Medvedev’s 2021 second-round victory at Wimbledon – was no gauge for this final.

“He was definitely not the same player as he is right now,” Medvedev said. “So in a way it’s going to be like a first match between us in terms of how we’re going to go tactically or physically or tennis-wise.

“It’s going to be great fun to play against him.”

Added Alcaraz: “If I’m not wrong, when I played against him he was No 2 in the world, I just started to play on the tour.

“Right now it’s totally different. It’s going to be, I think, a totally different match.”

Tottenham and Chelsea held



Tottenham manager Antonio Conte lambasted his players after they let a two-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 at Southampton on Saturday, as Chelsea also conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Spurs looked set to leapfrog Manchester United into third in the Premier League as they led bottom-of-the-table Saints 3-1 with just 13 minutes remaining at St. Mary’s.

But Theo Walcott’s first goal in nearly two years and James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a vital point for Southampton.

“The problem is that for another time we showed that we are not a team,” said Conte.

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart.”

Chelsea’s slim hopes of catching the top four all but disappeared with Ellis Simms’ first Everton goal which snatched a point in the 90th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix broke the deadlock with an arrowed drive into the far corner six minutes into the second half before Abdoulaye Doucoure headed in from a corner to level.

The Toffees quickly undid their good work when a combination of Ben Godfrey and James Tarkowski brought down Reece James inside the area and Kai Havertz coolly sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But Chelsea failed to hold on for a fourth consecutive win in all competitions as Simms outpaced Kalidou Koulibaly and slotted the ball under Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Haaland powers Manchester City to FA Cup semifinal



Burnley manager Vincent Kompany endured a nightmare return to Manchester City on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 rout that sent Pep Guardiola’s men into the FA Cup semifinals.

Kompany, who won four Premier League titles in an 11-year career at City as a player, was given a hero’s reception at the Etihad.

But on the pitch City showed no mercy towards their former captain as Haaland took his tally for the season to 42 goals.

Julian Alvarez also scored twice and Cole Palmer netted the other goal as City remained on course for a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Haaland scored five as RB Leipzig were put to the sword in a 7-0 thrashing in the Champions League in midweek.

The Norwegian has now scored at least a hat-trick in six of his 19 appearances at the Etihad this season.

ERLING HAALAND IS PUTTING UP VIDEO GAME NUMBERS 😳 pic.twitter.com/plNCU191nL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 18, 2023

“It’s been a good couple of games –- important games. (To win) 7-0 and 6-0 before the national team break is impressive. I’m really happy,” said Haaland.

“I think we’re in the part of the season where we should be at our best.”

Burnley are storming towards a return to the Premier League in Kompany’s first season in charge.

But the Championship leaders were shown the gulf they have to bridge next season by a clinical City display.

“It is always a place I am proud to come back but I was also proud to come here with Burnley,” said Kompany.

With text inputs from AFP

Updated through the day