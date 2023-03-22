Rohit Sharma named an unchanged side despite a comprehensive defeat in the second One Day International as India and Australia locked horns in Chennai on Tuesday for the series decider.

The series is tied 1-1 after Australia bounced back in style in Vizag.

Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first in the heat and humidity of Chepauk.

“We were looking to field first,” Sharma said, getting his despite losing the toss.

“If at all there will be help for the bowlers and we are playing three spinners today like last game, in these dry conditions hopefully we can maximize our spin options. It’s an important game and deciders are always exciting. It’s a challenge for us to come back after what happened in the last game and play some good cricket under pressure when it matters the most. Hopefully, we can put our best foot forward and win the series.”

Steve Smith said, “Looks like a very dry surface and it is pretty hot out here as well. Will look to put some runs on this surface and defend later on.”

Australia made a couple of changes with Ashton Agar brought in to make use of the dry conditions. David Warner also returned to action, but did not open the batting.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), David Warner, Alex Carey (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa

