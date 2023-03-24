WPL 2023 WPL 2023: Issy Wong takes the first Women’s Premier League hat-trick for MI vs UPW in Eliminator Wong dismissed Navgire, Shaikh and Ecclestone. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Issy Wong celebrates | Sportzpics / WPL 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝙃𝘼𝙏-𝙏𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 𝙄𝙉 #𝙏𝘼𝙏𝘼𝙒𝙋𝙇 🔥Take a bow Issy Wong 🫡Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/QnFsPlkrAG#Eliminator | #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/n3ZKFaxNvP— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. WPL 2023 WPL Mumbai Indians Issy Wong