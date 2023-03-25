Women’s Boxing World C’ships finals, live updates: Nitu in 48kg final, Saweety in action later
Live updates from the IBA women’s boxing world championships.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian boxing here.
Boxing World C’ships: Nikhat Zareen brings her best yet to reach final, Nitu reverses 2022 setback
Live updates
Samreen from New Delhi: The Indians are convinced, the chats have begun. Nitu looks relaxed. On to the scores now.
Nitu Ghanghas vs Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, round 3: Nitu has the advantage with three judges scoring in her favour over two rounds. Altantsetseg comes out swinging looking to sway the judges her way in the final round and gets a yellow card for her troubles. Nitu is holding on at the moment waiting for the right opening and landing some solid jabs.
Samreen from New Delhi: Maddening home support here for India but the chants for Mongolia, fewer supporters in number but they’re competing for the decibels. On the ring too, the chants have fired Lutsaikhan.
Nitu Ghanghas vs Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, round 2: Some initiative from Altantsetseg this round. Nitu finds herself on the mat thrice more as the bell goes for the end of the round. Nitu gets a yellow card.
Nitu Ghanghas vs Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, round 1: Few tentative jabs from both before Nitu connects a couple of punches. They tangle and Altantsetseg grapples Nitu to the mat. The Indian connects with a few more jabs but once again is grappled to the mat. Twice more Nitu goes on the attack and is pushed down to the mat by her opponent. That round belonged to Nitu but we don’t know what the judges scored in that round.
Nitu Ghanghas vs Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg: Both the boxers stride out to the ring with Nitu welcomed with a massive cheer. And off we go!
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships. Our correspondent Samreen Razzaqui is there at the venue to provide updates too.
It is the final weekend of the women’s boxing world championships in New Delhi where we will see world champions across 12 weight categories being crowned.
There are four Indians in the fray including World champion Nikhat Zareen, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas and three-time Asian medallist Saweety Boora.
The first final of the tournament will see Nitu take on two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the 48kg event today. Saweety’s final against 2018 World champion Wang Lina in the 81kg event will be the last bout of the day.
25th March - Session starts at 6:00 PM
Women’s 48kg final - Nitu Ghanghas (India) vs Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg (Mongolia), 6 pm
Women’s 81kg final - Saweety (India) vs Lina Wang (China), 7.45 pm approx.
26th March - Session starts at 6:00 PM
Women’s 50kg final - Nikhat Zareen (India) vs Nguyen Thi Tam (Vietnam)
Women’s 75 kg final - Lovlina Borgohain (India) vs Caitlin Parker (Australia)
Screenshots / photos courtesy: BFI Media / Sony LIV / DD Sports