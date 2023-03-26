WPL 2023 Watch, WPL final: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians men’s teams send their wishes ahead of title clash Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians in the final of the first Women’s Premier League season. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians and Meg Lanning of Delhi Capitals at toss during match Seven of the Tata Women’s Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai | Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for WPL The reason we call it family 🥹💙The wishes are pouring in from our IPL team all the way from Delhi, for our WPL Team 🙌🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/jepDTJ3UXx— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2023 “Mumbai ki ladki full form mein final mein #AaliRe!” 🔥Some special wishes from our #OneFamily ahead of the crunch game. 💙@ImRo45 @surya_14kumar @timdavid8 @TilakV9 @JDorff5 | #MumbaiIndians #WPL2023 #DCvMI #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/3AzosRsP87— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning Harmanpreet Kaur WPL WPL Final