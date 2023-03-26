Women’s Boxing World C’ships finals live blog: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain in action
Live updates from the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships finals on Sunday.
26th March - Session starts at 6:00 PM
1: Nikhat Zareen (50kg) vs Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam- 6 PM
2: Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) vs Caitlin Parker of Australia - Approximate time 7:30 PM
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships. Our correspondent Samreen Razzaqui is at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium to provide updates too.
It’s the final day of the 2023 IBA women’s Boxing World Championships with two of India’s top boxers in Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain gunning to end the tournament on a high for their nation. It was already a fine Saturday as both Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora won their finals.
A year after being crowned World Champion in the 52kg category, Nikhat Zareen is in the final again, this time in the 50kg category. Despite switching categories, Nikhat has been in imperious form at the tournament. In the final, she will be up against two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam.
Lovlina Borgohain comes into her 75kg final (a new category for her too) hoping to finally finish on top of the podium after twice winning bronze in 2018 and 2019. She can take inspiration (if she needs any) from her compatriot Saweety Boora, who also won her first gold medal yesterday after missing out in 2014.
Screenshots / photos courtesy: BFI Media / Sony LIV / DD Sports
Live telecast on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports.