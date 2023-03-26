WPL 2023 Final, DC vs MI live blog: Wong on fire as Verma, Capsey, Rodrigues fall early
Follow live coverage of the 2023 Women’s Premier League final between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.
Live updates
DC 38/3 (6 overs): A second tidy over by Ishaque to start this final. And that’s the end of a mad-cap powerplay.
DC 37/3 (5 overs): WICKET! Pitch? What pitch? Another full toss, another wicket. Terrific catch by Matthews, as a Rodrigues square cut goes straight to point. Rodrigues c Matthews b Wong 9 ( 8 balls)
DC 34/2 (4 overs): Tidy over by Saika to start off her spell.
DC 29/2 (3 overs): Lanning angry? She is not going to take this lying down. MI are met with a counterattack and that is a good over for DC as NSB concedes three fours, one to Rodrigues.
DC 16/2 (2 overs): What an over! Shafali starts with a six and four. Then comes a moment we will be talking about for while. Out off a full toss and the umpire review returns fair delivery. Capsey is then caught off a full toss too, this one clearer. Jemimah then finishes with a superb cover drive for four.
Capsey c AB Kaur b Wong 0 (2 balls)
Verma c Kerr b Wong 11 (4 balls)
DC 2/0 (1 over): NSB starts with four dot balls to Lanning. Hint of away movement there. A couple of singlest to close out a good first over for MI.
Nat Sciver Brunt to Meg Lanning. We are underway.
First meeting:
TOSS: Meg Lanning opted to bat first
First innings: DC 105 all out after 18 overs
Second innings: MI 109/2 after 15 overs
Second meeting:
Toss: Meg Lanning opted to bowl
First innings: MU 109/8 after 20 overs
Second innings: DC 110/1 after 9 overs
National anthem time.
On the crowds in the tournament, the captains weighed in pre-match
Harmanpreet Kaur: We were very happy from day one - the way people came and watched. We have a lot of support from the crowd, and I think that’s what we expected. Last game, 30,000 people were there, and that is something we were always hoping for. I am sure a lot of people will come for the final. We are happy that people are coming and supporting women’s cricket. It is a great achievement for all of us.
Meg Lanning: “The crowd has been amazing. The atmosphere has added to the whole tournament and the overall experience. Wanting to play in front of big crowds is very much possible in women’s cricket, and that is a strong message going out to the young girls who have just started to play the game. Final will be a great spectacle. A lot of people will be interested in watching. I feel very lucky to be a part of it.”— via MI website / pre-match press conference
DC XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani (replacing Poonam Yadav)
MI XI: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Team news: MI are unchanged. DC bring in Minnu Mani in place of Poonam Yadav, who didn’t bowl last match. The thinking perhaps is to bring in a multi-utility player instead of an out-and-out bowling option.
TOSS: A knowing smile as Harmanpreet Kaur loses her 7th toss out of 8 matches. Meg Lanning opts to bat first.
Harmanpreet Kaur pre-match: I think if we look at our team combination, we have a lot of experience from the overseas players. They have done well for their country. Our local players, too, have some experience at the domestic level. Then we have Amanjot, who did really well in South Africa. There is Pooja too. When you have a great team combination, you feel positive. Your job is only to go out there and express yourself. We are enjoying each other’s success. Our team atmosphere has been good; the credit goes to the support staff. They are always there for us. When you work together, you always get good results. I am feeling more relaxed and enjoying myself in this tournament.
Meg Lanning, who celebrated her birthday last night, gave this interview to DC TV that is well worth your time:
Meg Lanning pre-match: “We have learned a lot throughout the tournament, which has prepared us for a high-pressure game on Sunday. We’ve just got to go out there and play our best cricket. We’ve played with a smile on our faces throughout this competition and I’ll encourage the girls to enjoy the Final as well.”
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No 22, and the last one, at Women’s Premier League 2023. It’s the title clash with the Delhi Capitals or Mumbai Indians set to be crowned champions in the inaugural WPL season.
We have seen Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur face off many a time before, and today’s final promised to add another eventful chapter in the rivalry between these two legends of the game. This is a franchise final, something that both of them will be desperate to win. There will be only one first-time winners after all.
Lanning’s Delhi Capitals pipped Harmanpreet’s Mumbai Indians to the top spot on NRR and earned a direct place in the final. MI comfortably beat UPW in the Eliminator to set up a title clash between the two best teams in the WPL this season.
We are due a thriller between these two evenly-balanced teams. It’s time to bring the curtains down on what has been a fun opening edition of the tournament. After 21 matches, we will know tonight who will be the winners. It’s a special night for the 22 players on the field, the contingents on both sides, and everyone behind the scenes, over the years, who has worked hard for this to be a reality.
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema