All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rewarded for his recent exploits by being promoted in the BCCI’s central contract list for the 2022-23 season. Jadeja joins captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the Grade A+ category to earn Rs 7 crores for the season.

Fellow all-rounder Axar Patel, meanwhile, has jumped from Grade B to Grade A and will earn Rs 5 crore alongwith Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant.

KL Rahul, who was dropped as vice-captain mid-way through India’s series win over Australia, has been dropped from Grade A to Grade B. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill have been promoted from Grade C to Grade B.

Former Test mainstays Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma have been dropped from the central contract list as have Hanuma Vihari and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Ishaan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and KS Bharat have been given central contracts and will earn Rs 1 crore in Grade C.

A total of 26 players have been awarded a central contract by the BCCI for the 2022-23 season.

BCCI central contract grades Grade A+ Grade A Grade B Grade C Rs 7 crore Rs 5 crore Rs 3 crore Rs 1 crore

Annual Player Contracts

Grade A+ Grade A+ Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A Grade A Hardik Pandya Ravichandran Ashwin Mohammed Shami Rishabh Pant Axar Patel

Grade B Grade B Cheteshwar Pujara KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Siraj Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill