Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday announced that Nitish Rana would captain the side in the absence of Shreyas lyer, who is recovering from a back injury.

“While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job,” the franchise said in a statement.

“We are also confident that under Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and the support staff, he will get all the support I needed off the field, and the highly experienced leaders in the squad will provide all support that Nitish may need on the field. We wish him the best in his new role and Shreyas a full and speedy recovery.”

Iyer suffered a back injury on international duty, that ruled him out of the final days of action in Border Gavaskar Trophy. He didn’t bat in the Ahmedabad Test and subsequently missed the One Day International series as well.