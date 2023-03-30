The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League begins on Friday when title holders Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in the opener at Ahmedabad.

The matches are set to return in the traditional home and away format once again this year. Further, after the league was expanded to become a ten-team affair and won by one of the new franchises last year, the competition is expected to go up a few notches with the traditional giants looking to bounce back. There is also the addition of the Impact Player rule that is set to create intrigue as the tournament progrsses.

Before the league phase begins, here’s a compilation of the 10 squads in the tournament, team-wise schedule of the league phase, captains and more:

Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Top foreign players: Cameron Green (Australia all-rounder), Tim David (Singapore-born Australian batter), Jofra Archer (England fast bowler)

Key Indian players: Ishan Kishan (opening batter) and Suryakumar Yadav, the world’s top-ranked T20 batter famed for his all-round hitting and unconventional strokeplay

IPL record: Champions 5 times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020), runners-up 2010

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

Mumbai Indians paid $1.06 million for Archer in the 2022 auction but the pace ace missed the season because of an elbow injury. This year, the five-time champions brought Green for $2.11 million after an intense bidding war in the auction. In the absence of their Indian pace-spearhead Jasprit Bumrah this year, a lot will rest upon Archer as they hope to bounce back from their horrid bottom-of-the-table finish in 2022. The team has missed out on playoffs two seasons in a row, as well.

MI schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time 5 RCB vs MI Bengaluru Sun 2-Apr 1930 12 MI vs CSK Mumbai Sat 8-Apr 1930 16 DC vs MI Delhi Tue 11-Apr 1930 22 MI vs KKR Mumbai Sun 16-Apr 1530 25 SRH vs MI Hyderabad Tue 18-Apr 1930 31 MI vs PBKS Mumbai Sat 22-Apr 1930 35 GT vs MI Ahmedabad Tue 25-Apr 1930 42 MI vs RR Mumbai Sun 30-Apr 1930 45 PBKS vs MI Mohali Wed 3-May 1930 49 CSK vs MI Chennai Sat 6-May 1530 54 MI vs RCB Mumbai Tue 9-May 1930 57 MI vs GT Mumbai Fri 12-May 1930 63 LSG vs MI Lucknow Tue 16-May 1930 69 MI vs SRH Mumbai Sun 21-May 1530

Chennai Super Kings

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Top foreign players: Moeen Ali (England all-rounder), Devon Conway (New Zealand batter) and Ben Stokes (England all-rounder)

Key Indian players: Ravindra Jadeja (bowling all-rounder) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (batter)

IPL record: Champions four times, (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021), runners-up six times (2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2022)

Full squad: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

England Test skipper Stokes, an IPL regular, was bought by Chennai for $1.96 million in the December auction but will only play as a batter at least at the start of the tournament. As speculations around this being Dhoni’s last appearance continue to come and go, CSK would be hoping for Chennai to embrace Stokes and vice-versa, considering they need a leader to step in when Dhoni does decide to call it time. The Jadeja experiment had to be abandoned mid-season itself last year and so how Stokes fares will be especially vital for the Super Kings this season.

CSK schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time Home team Away team 1 GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Fri 31-Mar 1930 GT CSK 6 CSK vs LSG Chennai Mon 3-Apr 1930 CSK LSG 12 MI vs CSK Mumbai Sat 8-Apr 1930 MI CSK 17 CSK vs RR Chennai Wed 12-Apr 1930 CSK RR 24 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru Mon 17-Apr 1930 RCB CSK 29 CSK vs SRH Chennai Fri 21-Apr 1930 CSK SRH 33 KKR vs CSK Kolkata Sun 23-Apr 1930 KKR CSK 37 RR vs CSK Jaipur Thu 27-Apr 1930 RR CSK 41 CSK vs PBKS Chennai Sun 30-Apr 1530 CSK PBKS 46 LSG vs CSK Lucknow Thu 4-May 1530 LSG CSK 49 CSK vs MI Chennai Sat 6-May 1530 CSK MI 55 CSK vs DC Chennai Wed 10-May 1930 CSK DC 61 CSK vs KKR Chennai Sun 14-May 1930 CSK KKR 67 DC vs CSK Delhi Sat 20-May 1530 DC CSK

Delhi Capitals

Captain: David Warner

Top foreign players: Lungi Ngidi (South Africa fast bowler), Mitchell Marsh (Australia all-rounder)

Key Indian players: Kuldeep Yadav (left-arm wrist spinner) and Axar Patel (bowling all-rounder), who comes into the IPL in red-hot form with his destructive lower-order batting and left-arm spin

IPL record: Runners-up (2020)

Full squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav,

With plenty of IPL leadership experience behind him, Warner was named captain in place of the injured Rishabh Pant after the car crash has kept the dangerous big-hitter out of action since December. The explosive opening duo of Shaw and Warner will have a lot resting on their shoulders, as will in-form Axar Patel, whose batting prowess has found a new story arc. The title has eluded the Delhi franchise and the off-season hasn’t been kind to them in 2023, it remains to be seen if the drought can indeed end this year.

DC schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time Home team Away team 3 LSG vs DC Lucknow Sat 1-Apr 1930 LSG DC 7 DC vs GT Delhi Tue 4-Apr 1930 DC GT 11 RR vs DC Guwahati Sat 8-Apr 1530 RR DC 16 DC vs MI Delhi Tue 11-Apr 1930 DC MI 20 RCB vs DC Bengaluru S at 15-Apr 1530 RCB DC 28 DC vs KKR Delhi Thu 20-Apr 1930 DC KKR 34 SRH vs DC Hyderabad Mon 24-Apr 1930 SRH DC 40 DC vs SRH Delhi Sat 29-Apr 1930 DC SRH 44 GT vs DC Ahmedabad Tue 2-May 1930 GT DC 50 DC vs RCB Delhi Sat 6-May 1930 DC RCB 55 CSK vs DC Chennai Wed 10-May 1930 CSK DC 59 DC vs PBKS Delhi Sat 13-May 1930 DC PBKS 64 PBKS vs DC Dharamshala Wed 17-May 1930 PBKS DC 67 DC vs CSK Delhi Sat 20-May 1530 DC CSK

Lucknow Super Giants

Captain: KL Rahul

Top foreign players: Quinton de Kock (South Africa wicketkeeper-batter), Marcus Stoinis (Australia all-rounder) and Nicholas Pooran (West Indies all-rounder)

Key Indian players: Avesh Khan (bowler) and Jaydev Unadkat (fast bowler)

IPL record: Finished third in their IPL debut last year

Full squad: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak.

A top candidate for the playoffs, having shone in their very first edition, LSG will once again be knocking on the doors of the top four if they could crack their home form nice and early. The team’s journey came to an end when they lost the eliminator against RCB. A well-rounded squad with some quality overseas picks, the franchise bolstered their line-up after shelling out $1.95 million for Pooran at the auction this year, a finisher who doubles up as a wicketkeeper option.

LSG schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time Home team Away team 3 LSG vs DC Lucknow Sat 1-Apr 1930 LSG DC 6 CSK vs LSG Chennai Mon 3-Apr 1930 CSK LSG 10 LSG vs SRH Lucknow Fri 7-Apr 1930 LSG SRH 15 RCB vs LSG Bengaluru Mon 10-Apr 1930 RCB LSG 21 LSG vs PBKS Lucknow Sat 15-Apr 1930 LSG PBKS 26 RR vs LSG Jaipur Wed 19-Apr 1930 RR LSG 30 LSG vs GT Lucknow Sat 22-Apr 1530 LSG GT 38 PBKS vs LSG Mohali Fri 28-Apr 1930 PBKS LSG 43 LSG vs RCB Lucknow Mon 1-May 1930 LSG RCB 46 LSG vs CSK Lucknow Thu 4-May 1530 LSG CSK 51 GT vs LSG Ahmedabad Sun 7-May 1530 GT LSG 58 SRH vs LSG Hyderabad Sat 13-May 1530 SRH LSG 63 LSG vs MI Lucknow Tue 16-May 1930 LSG MI 68 KKR vs LSG Kolkata Sat 20-May 1930 KKR LSG

Gujarat Titans



Captain: Hardik Pandya

Top foreign players: David Miller (South Africa batter), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan leg-spinner), Kane Williamson (New Zealand batter)

Key Indian players: Shubman Gill (batter) and Mohammed Shami (fast bowler)

IPL record: Champions on debut (2022)

Full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Title-winners in their very first edition, the Titans were propelled by some memorable performances by David Miller, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and captain Hardik Pandya himself. The team would be hoping to replicate their fairy-tale finish this time around as well, getting the chance to play regularly in front of massive home support expected in Ahmedabad. Williamson joins West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith and Ireland quick Josh Little as the three new overseas recruits this season.

GT schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time Home team Away team 1 GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Fri 31-Mar 1930 GT CSK 7 DC vs GT Delhi Tue 4-Apr 1930 DC GT 13 GT vs KKR Ahmedabad Sun 9-Apr 1530 GT KKR 18 PBKS vs GT Mohali Thu 13-Apr 1930 PBKS GT 23 GT vs RR Ahmedabad Sun 16-Apr 1930 GT RR 30 LSG vs GT Lucknow Sat 22-Apr 1530 LSG GT 35 GT vs MI Ahmedabad Tue 25-Apr 1930 GT MI 39 KKR vs GT Kolkata Sat 29-Apr 1530 KKR GT 44 GT vs DC Ahmedabad Tue 2-May 1930 GT DC 48 RR vs GT Jaipur Fri 5-May 1930 RR GT 51 GT vs LSG Ahmedabad Sun 7-May 1530 GT LSG 57 MI vs GT Mumbai Fri 12-May 1930 MI GT 62 GT vs SRH Ahmedabad Mon 15-May 1930 GT SRH 70 RCB vs GT Bengaluru Sun 21-May 1930 RCB GT

Kolkata Knight Riders



Captain: Nitish Rana (stand-in for injured Shreyas Iyer)

Top foreign players: Andre Russell (West Indies all-rounder), Sunil Narine (West Indies all-rounder), Tim Southee (New Zealand fast bowler)

Key Indian players: Venkatesh Iyer (all-rounder), Varun Chakravarthy (mystery-spinner)

Full squad: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, (Shreyas Iyer could rejoin the squad before the end of the season).

IPL record: The team has been champion twice (2012, 2014) and runners-up once (2021)

KKR find themselves in a dilemma due to Iyer’s unavailability and they didn’t have many options to choose leaders from. Stand-in captain Nitish Rana faces a test in order to propel them from the lower-half of the table from last year to the top four. They have a new coach with proven success in the domestic set-up in Chandrakant Pandit at the helm. There will be a lot of eyes on how the team fares with all these changes, after the rollercoaster of recent seasons.

KKR schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time Home team Away team 2 PBKS vs KKR Mohali Sat 1-Apr 1530 PBKS KKR 9 KKR vs RCB Kolkata Thu 6-Apr 1930 KKR RCB 13 GT vs KKR Ahmedabad Sun 9-Apr 1530 GT KKR 19 KKR vs SRH Kolkata Fri 14-Apr 1930 KKR SRH 22 MI vs KKR Mumbai Sun 16-Apr 1530 MI KKR 28 DC vs KKR Delhi Thu 20-Apr 1930 DC KKR 33 KKR vs CSK Kolkata Sun 23-Apr 1930 KKR CSK 36 RCB vs KKR Bengaluru Wed 26-Apr 1930 RCB KKR 39 KKR vs GT Kolkata Sat 29-Apr 1530 KKR GT 47 SRH vs KKR Hyderabad Thu 4-May 1930 SRH KKR 53 KKR vs PBKS Kolkata Mon 8-May 1930 KKR PBKS 56 KKR vs RR Kolkata Thu 11-May 1930 KKR RR 61 CSK vs KKR Chennai Sun 14-May 1930 CSK KKR 68 KKR vs LSG Kolkata Sat 20-May 1930 KKR LSG

Punjab Kings

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Top foreign players: Liam Livingstone (England batter), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa fast bowler), Sam Curran (England all-rounder)

Key Indian players: Shahrukh Khan – a hard-hitting batter, Arshdeep Singh (lefr-arm pacer)

IPL record: Runners-up when named Kings XI Punjab (2014)

Full squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Despite a promising squad, the franchise couldn’t qualify for the playoffs last year. Sam Curran, player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup with his death bowling skills, became the most expensive IPL player ever when Punjab paid $2.23 million for his services. The Dhawan-led franchise would be hoping to end their trophy drought with that X factor Curran can be. The fact that they won’t have Jonny Bairstow available for the season is, however, a big blow.

PBKS schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time Home team Away team 2 PBKS vs KKR Mohali Sat 1-Apr 1530 PBKS KKR 8 RR vs PBKS Guwahati Wed 5-Apr 1930 RR PBKS 14 SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad Sun 9-Apr 1930 SRH PBKS 18 PBKS vs GT Mohali Thu 13-Apr 1930 PBKS GT 21 LSG vs PBKS Lucknow Sat 15-Apr 1930 LSG PBKS 27 PBKS vs RCB Mohali Thu 20-Apr 1530 PBKS RCB 31 MI vs PBKS Mumbai Sat 22-Apr 1930 MI PBKS 38 PBKS vs LSG Mohali Fri 28-Apr 1930 PBKS LSG 41 CSK vs PBKS Chennai Sun 30-Apr 1530 CSK PBKS 45 PBKS vs MI Mohali Wed 3-May 1930 PBKS MI 53 KKR vs PBKS Kolkata Mon 8-May 1930 KKR PBKS 59 DC vs PBKS Delhi Sat 13-May 1930 DC PBKS 64 PBKS vs DC Dharamshala Wed 17-May 1930 PBKS DC 66 PBKS vs RR Dharamshala Fri 19-May 1930 PBKS RR

Rajasthan Royals



Captain: Sanju Samson

Top foreign players: Jos Buttler (England wicketkeeper-batter), Trent Boult (New Zealand fast bowler), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies batter)

Key Indian players: Yuzvendra Chahal (leg-spinner) and Ravichandran Ashwin (off-spinner)

Full squad: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

IPL record: Champions in inaugural edition in 2008 under late Australian great Shane Warne

Runners-up in the previous edition, the Royals rode on the back of a stellar season for Jos Buttler. A solid opening pair in Buttler and promising Jaiswal, the dynamic captaincy of Samson and a diverse bowling attack ensures they remain contenders for the top four spot again. Their spin attack was also crucial in last season’s run. Watch out for Jaiswal as well as Riyan Parag, as they come into this season on the back of some stellar performances at the domestic level.

RR schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time Home team Away team 4 SRH vs RR Hyderabad Sun 2-Apr 1530 SRH RR 8 RR vs PBKS Guwahati Wed 5-Apr 1930 RR PBKS 11 RR vs DC Guwahati Sat 8-Apr 1530 RR DC 17 CSK vs RR Chennai Wed 12-Apr 1930 CSK RR 23 GT vs RR Ahmedabad Sun 16-Apr 1930 GT RR 26 RR vs LSG Jaipur Wed 19-Apr 1930 RR LSG 32 RCB vs RR Bengaluru Sun 23-Apr 1530 RCB RR 37 RR vs CSK Jaipur Thu 27-Apr 1930 RR CSK 42 MI vs RR Mumbai Sun 30-Apr 1930 MI RR 48 RR vs GT Jaipur Fri 5-May 1930 RR GT 52 RR vs SRH Jaipur Sun 7-May 1930 RR SRH 56 KKR vs RR Kolkata Thu 11-May 1930 KKR RR 60 RR vs RCB Jaipur Sun 14-May 1530 RR RCB 66 PBKS vs RR Dharamshala Fri 19-May 1930 PBKS RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore



Captain: Faf du Plessis

Top foreign players: Glenn Maxwell (Australia all-rounder), Reece Topley (England left-arm quick), Josh Hazlewood (Australia fast bowler - doubtful due to achilles injury)

Key Indian players: Virat Kohli (batter), Mohammed Siraj (fast bowler), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper-batter)

IPL record: Runners-up three times (2009, 2011, 2016)

Full squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar (doubtful), Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.

After a change in leadership last year, du Plessis and Co reached the playoffs thanks to some inspired performances by the captain himself, Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar. This year, they would be hoping for Kohli and Maxwell to step up and complement them. Additionally, Siraj would be hoping to return to his best after a relatively underwhelming show last year. His form with the white ball has been impressive for India in recent months. Will this be their year finally?

RCB schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time Home team Away team 5 RCB vs MI Bengaluru Sun 2-Apr 1930 RCB MI 9 KKR vs RCB Kolkata Thu 6-Apr 1930 KKR RCB 15 RCB vs LSG Bengaluru Mon 10-Apr 1930 RCB LSG 20 RCB vs DC Bengaluru S at 15-Apr 1530 RCB DC 24 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru Mon 17-Apr 1930 RCB CSK 27 PBKS vs RCB Mohali Thu 20-Apr 1530 PBKS RCB 32 RCB vs RR Bengaluru Sun 23-Apr 1530 RCB RR 36 RCB vs KKR Bengaluru Wed 26-Apr 1930 RCB KKR 43 LSG vs RCB Lucknow Mon 1-May 1930 LSG RCB 50 DC vs RCB Delhi Sat 6-May 1930 DC RCB 54 MI vs RCB Mumbai Tue 9-May 1930 MI RCB 60 RR vs RCB Jaipur Sun 14-May 1530 RR RCB 65 SRH vs RCB Hyderabad Thu 18-May 1930 SRH RCB 70 RCB vs GT Bengaluru Sun 21-May 1930 RCB GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad



Captain: Aiden Markram

Top foreign players: Marco Jansen (South Africa bowling all-rounder), Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa batter), Harry Brook (England batter)

Key Indian players: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Seam bowler), Washington Sundar (Spin bowler), Umran Malik (Fast bowler)

IPL record: Champions once (2016)

Full squad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

A major change took place when captain Kane Williamson’s services were not acquired by the franchise in the auction. As a result, Aiden Markram, who led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a title win in the inaugural edition of the SA20, was appointed as captain recently. West Indies great and Sunrisers head coach Brian Lara called Brook “young and exciting” after the 24-year-old was signed by the team for $1.6 million. He has captured the imagination of many cricket followers around the world, across formats, and will be without a doubt a player to watch out for this year. All eyes will also be on speedster Umran Malik too after his success over the last year and Mayank Agarwal, looking for a change of fortunes with a change of franchise.

SRH schedule Match No Match Venue Day Date Time Home team Away team 4 SRH vs RR Hyderabad Sun 2-Apr 1530 SRH RR 10 LSG vs SRH Lucknow Fri 7-Apr 1930 LSG SRH 14 SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad Sun 9-Apr 1930 SRH PBKS 19 KKR vs SRH Kolkata Fri 14-Apr 1930 KKR SRH 25 SRH vs MI Hyderabad Tue 18-Apr 1930 SRH MI 29 CSK vs SRH Chennai Fri 21-Apr 1930 CSK SRH 34 SRH vs DC Hyderabad Mon 24-Apr 1930 SRH DC 40 DC vs SRH Delhi Sat 29-Apr 1930 DC SRH 47 SRH vs KKR Hyderabad Thu 4-May 1930 SRH KKR 52 RR vs SRH Jaipur Sun 7-May 1930 RR SRH 58 SRH vs LSG Hyderabad Sat 13-May 1530 SRH LSG 62 GT vs SRH Ahmedabad Mon 15-May 1930 GT SRH 65 SRH vs RCB Hyderabad Thu 18-May 1930 SRH RCB 69 MI vs SRH Mumbai Sun 21-May 1530 MI SRH

With text inputs from AFP