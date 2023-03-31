IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami picks up 100th IPL wicket with a cracking delivery in GT vs CSK Shami dismissed Devon Conway with the stumps scattered. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mohammed Shami / Devon Conway | Sportzpics for IPL A cracking delivery to get his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th IPL wicket 🔥🔥@MdShami11 picks the first wicket of #TATAIPL 2023!Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/61QLtsnj3J#GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/hN0qgJ2rFo— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ipl ipl 2023 indian premier league gujarat titans chennai super kings Mohammed Shami GT CSK