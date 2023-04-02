Petra Kvitova denied Elena Rybakina a rare ‘Sunshine Double’ by beating the Kazakh in straight sets to win the Miami Open title on Sunday.

In the Premier League, after Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1, table-toppers Arsenal moved back to an eight-point lead after a 4-1 win over Leeds United. Meanwhile, Chelsea have slumped to the second half of the table after losing 2-0 to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 2 April, 2023:

Petra Kvitova wins Miami Open

Petra Kvitova drew on all her experience to claim her 30th WTA singles title with a straight sets Miami Open victory over Elena Rybakina on Saturday.

Czech Kvitova, appearing in her first Miami final at the age of 33, triumphed 7-6 (16/14) 6-2 at Hard Rock Stadium, a victory which will return the two-time Wimbledon champion to the top 10 in the world rankings.

Rybakina came into the final on a career-best 13-match winning streak after winning the title at Indian Wells and was looking for the rare “Sunshine Double” of both WTA 1000 events.

It was a tight, serve-dominated battle until Kvitova broke to go 5-4 up but Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan, immediately broke back.

That set up a tie-break and having a 7-0 perfect record in those contests this season, reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina would have been confident of her chances but Kvitova’s serve was strong and her determination stronger still.

The tie-break was a thrilling 22-minute, 28-second, 30-point shoot-out in which Kvitova saved five set points to emerge triumphant when Rybakina hit a return into the net.

Kvitova, a left-handed player, took that momentum into the second set, breaking early to go 2-0 up and from then on she never looked like letting her opponent, 11 years her junior, back into the contest.

This was the Czech player’s ninth Masters 1000 title.

Arsenal reestablished an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Jesus’s first goals since October inspired a 4-1 rout of Leeds on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side had seen their advantage trimmed to five points by second placed Manchester City’s 4-1 win against Liverpool earlier in the day.

Jesus was the headline act for Arsenal as he replaced the ill Bukayo Saka in the starting line-up and ensured the in-form England forward wasn’t missed in the slightest.

The Brazilian put Arsenal ahead with a penalty late in the first half, ending a 14-game drought with his sixth goal since joining from title rivals City last year.

Ben White, a former Leeds loanee, doubled Arsenal’s advantage early in the second half.

Making just his second start since surgery on the knee injury he suffered at last year’s World Cup, Jesus struck again with a predatory effort, underlining the importance of his return to fitness as the title race approaches its climax.

Rasmus Kristensen got one back for Leeds, but Granit Xhaka’s late header capped yet another ruthless Arsenal performance.

After surrendering top spot with a 3-1 defeat against City in February, Arsenal have responded impressively, showing a maturity and composure far beyond the Gunners’ teams that routinely underachieved in recent years.

Arsenal, who last won the title in 2004, have played a game more than City and still have to travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola’s champions on April 26.

Chelsea lose to Aston Villa

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, sending the Blues into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa an early lead before a superb strike by John McGinn, fresh from starring in Scotland’s shock Euro 2024 win over Spain, made it 2-0 in the 56th minute with Chelsea booed off the field by their own fans come full-time at Stamford Bridge.

Defeat saw Villa leapfrog the hosts into ninth place, with the result leaving Chelsea, for so long used to being title-contenders, in 11th – below local rivals Fulham – and five points off any European spot.

