One of the biggest fans of MS Dhoni there is on this planet, Virat Kohli paid a fine tribute on Sunday night by finishing a run-chase with a six over long on, on the anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup won. Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis hit blazing half-centuries to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thumping eight-wicket drubbing of Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Sunday.

That defeat meant that Mumbai Indians have now lost their last 11 opening matches in the IPL, dating back to 2013.

Chasing 172 for victory, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) put on a 148-run opening stand as Bangalore romped home in 16.2 overs in front of a raucous home crowd. Playing at home after three years, it was a special homecoming for RCB.

April 2nd, Ravi Shastri in the commentary box and a 6️⃣ to finish off a brilliant run chase.



A tribute to THAT 6️⃣ from MSD #OnThisDay 🥹#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/MIAq24u5gC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2023

The pair bossed the chase from the start with some assured strokemaking and regular boundaries to open this season’s Indian Premier League campaign in style.

Du Plessis reached his fifty with a six and Kohli, who last month hit a Test ton after 1,205 days, was not far behind when he raised his half-century in 38 balls.

Five-time winners Mumbai looked clueless during the second half of the match. Jason Behrendorff, who came in as the “impact player” ahead of their bowling innings, and the returning England fast bowler Jofra Archer couldn’t contain the onslaught.

Du Plessis smashed six sixes in his 43-ball knock before departing in the 15th over.

New man Dinesh Karthik soon fell for a duck off Mumbai’s big-buy Cameron Green.

Glenn Maxwell then struck two sixes and Kohli smacked the winning hit over the fence as Bangalore started their hunt for a maiden IPL title in season 16 of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

50 - @imVkohli (@RCBTweets) struck 82 runs from 49 balls in the #RCBvMI game to bring up his 50th 50+ score in @IPL history; only David Warner (60) has registered more such scores in competition history. Masterful. #TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/UutwG0cNsm — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 2, 2023

Mohammed Siraj led an inspired bowling attack with figures of 1-21 to keep down five-time winners Mumbai to 171-7 despite an unbeaten 84 by Indian talent Tilak Varma.

Varma, a 20-year-old uncapped India batter, took charge after an early collapse when Mumbai lost their top three including Green (5) and skipper Rohit Sharma (1) inside six overs after being invited to bat first.

Australia’s Green, who was the second-most expensive buy after Mumbai forked out $2.11 million in the auction, was bowled by England left-arm quick Reece Topley.

Rohit lasted 10 balls before Akash Deep got the star batter caught behind for one as Mumbai slipped to 20-3.

Bangalore suffered a blow when Topley awkwardly landed on his right shoulder while fielding and left the ground with the physio.

Topley was believed to have suffered a dislocated shoulder, which was put back in place but the 2.01 metre tall (6 feet and 5 inches) player was ruled out of the rest of the match.

Bangalore kept chipping away as New Zealand import Michael Bracewell sent back T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav for 15 before Varma played a defiant 46-ball knock.

#IPL2023



6️⃣ Virat Kohli with a superb shot off Jofra Archer's bowling 🔥pic.twitter.com/O0cgV7oWq5 — The Field (@thefield_in) April 2, 2023

TEAM P W L NRR FOR AGST. PTS RR 1 1 0 3.600 203/20.0 131/20.0 2 LSG 1 1 0 2.500 193/20.0 143/20.0 2 RCB 1 1 0 1.981 172/16.2 171/20.0 2 GT 1 1 0 0.514 182/19.2 178/20.0 2 PBKS 1 1 0 0.438 153/16.0 146/16.0 2 KKR 1 0 1 -0.438 146/16.0 153/16.0 0 CSK 1 0 1 -0.514 178/20.0 182/19.2 0 MI 1 0 1 -1.981 171/20.0 172/16.2 0 DC 1 0 1 -2.500 143/20.0 193/20.0 0 SRH 1 0 1 -3.600 131/20.0 203/20.0 0

(With AFP inputs)