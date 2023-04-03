Badminton Watch highlights: PV Sindhu finishes second in Spain Masters after dominant win for Gregoria Tunjung Sindhu reached her first final of 2023 but the Indonesian was too strong in the title clash. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago PV Sindhu and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung | Madrid Masters Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 🇮🇩 raises the bar against Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳.#BWFWorldTour #SpainMasters2023 pic.twitter.com/iirnySE4Eq— BWF (@bwfmedia) April 3, 2023 Spain Masters Super 300 final live blog: PV Sindhu trails goes down against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Spain Masters Super 300 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung PV Sindhu