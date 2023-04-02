Spain Masters Super 300 final live blog: PV Sindhu trails goes down against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung
Recap of the Women’s Singles final in Madrid.
Follow Scroll.in’s full badminton coverage here.
Semifinals results:
Carolina Marin [1] 21-10 15-21 10-21 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung [5]
Yeo Jia Min 22-24, 20-22 PV Sindhu [2]
Live stream on JioCinema.
Live updates
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 21-8 PV Sindhu [2]: Tunjng wins! A little bit of a surreal silence in the venue, I could say even from here through the screen. Sindhu completely blown away. A first World Tour title for Tunjung and how!
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 20-8 PV Sindhu [2]: 12 match points.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 19-8 PV Sindhu [2]: No run of points for Sindhu, but she gets the serve back with a nice round-the-head winner and then an error from Tunjung makes it 8.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 18-6 PV Sindhu [2]: Now a couple of points for Sindhu, even that feels rare. One can only hope Sindhu can make it a little hard for Tunjung to close this out.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 16-4 PV Sindhu [2]: Not looking like a comeback is on the cards.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 14-4 PV Sindhu [2]: Before the interval it was a forehand crosscourt, after the interval its a backhand crosscourt. Incredible really.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 11-3 PV Sindhu [2]: Brilliant crosscourt winner at the net by Tunjung and it is a massive lead at the break.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 10-3 PV Sindhu [2]: This is ending a hurry.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 9-3 PV Sindhu [2]: And now Sindhu starting to go for flashy strokes... scoreboard pressure.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 8-3 PV Sindhu [2]: Very difficult to see Sindhu getting easy points here, at least enough to give her a cushion. Even after the change of ends, Sindhu’s clear lands out. After one error, Tunjung takes it right back.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 6-2 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu forces the error from Tunjung but not before she had to work really hard in the rally again.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 5-1 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu unhappy with a fault called on her but the replay shows she did touch the top of the cord however subtly. Good call, but Sindhu not happy. (Really wish these can be reviewed too at least so players can know right call made). As it is, it is another big lead for Tunjung. Sindhu continuing to struggle.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 2-1 PV Sindhu [2]: ‘Sindhu is losing the tactical battle here,’ is what the commentator is saying and have to agree, it looks like that.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8 PV Sindhu [2]: That is some start from Tunjung and going by the interval, it doesn’t exactly sound like Sindhu has quite figured out how to deal with her. Vidhi Chaudhary trying to get her fired up but the Indian not exactly in the zone. Let’s see how this goes.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 20-8 PV Sindhu [2]: Sensational recovery from Tunjung with a drop from backcourt. Now game points galore.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 18-8 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu a bit clueless at the moment to the speed at which Tunjung is playing. Sindhu finally gets her judgement at the backline right but gives the serve right back.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 15-7 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu struggling with her lengths, on attack and defence.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 14-7 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu hardly able to dictate rallies. Tunjung with a brilliant point where she had the Indian scampering all around and eventually wins the point with a brilliant reverse slice.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 11-6 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu might be playing with a drift behind her in this opening game. At least the control levels indicate that. Tunjung with a superb clear that lands in and a big lead at the interval.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 10-5 PV Sindhu [2]: Signs of the confidence with which Tunjung finished the semifinal last night. She downed Marin 21-10! And now has a big lead here.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 6-4 PV Sindhu [2]: Superb retrieval at the net by Sindhu but Tunjung is there to follow up.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 5-3 PV Sindhu [2]: Slow going for Sindhu here on early but she gets doing with a big smash. Chants of ‘Let’s go, Sindhu’ as she closes the gap.
WS final, [5] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 4-1 PV Sindhu [2]: Sindhu’s radar is yet to get going.
WS final, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung [5] 1-1 PV Sindhu [2]: Tunjung will start things off, she chose side as well after winning the toss. From the near side. A good review from Sindhu, early on. Huzzah!
WS final, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung [5] vs PV Sindhu [2]: Players on the court. Here’s a look at their runs to the final.
WS final, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung [5] vs PV Sindhu [2]: The last time these two met was Indonesia Masters 2022. Interestingly, since then Tunjung has defeated a top 10 player SEVEN times.
Women’s singles final, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung [5] vs PV Sindhu [2]: That means it is almost time for the match we have been waiting for.
Men’s singles final: Comeback complete by Kenta against Kanta.
Men’s singles final: Net cord helps Nishimoto make it 17-17.
Men’s singles final: Nishimoto is fighting back. We are heading for a thriller of a finish. 14-16.
Men’s singles final: Tsuneyama leads 11-9 in the decider at the final change of ends.
The wait for Sindhu and Tunjung will be a little longer as the men’s singles final goes the distance.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton’s BWF World Tour. PV Sindhu will be in action in the final at the Spain Masters Super 300 today in Madrid. She is the last Indian standing at the event.
It’s not been the easiest of starts to the season for PV Sindhu, but here she is today, in her first final appearance of the year. And the first final since CWG 2022 last year, that actually saw her take a lengthy break due to a fracture on her ankle.
She will be taking on one of the most improved players on tour, in Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The world No 12 has had some big wins in the last few months and she added the name of Carolina Marin to that list on Saturday as she defeated the home favourite in three games with a remarkable turnaround.
This is the 8th meeting between Sindhu and former junior world champ Tunjung and while Sindhu has won all 7 matches in the past, this will be anything but straightforward.
Screenshots in the blog via BWF TV / Tournament Software / Viacom18