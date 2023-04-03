IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni delights Chepauk crowd with back-to-back sixes in stunning cameo Returning to the M A Chidambaram Stadium after nearly four years, captain MS Dhoni entertained the crowd with two big hits to help CSK post 217/7. Scroll Staff An hour ago MS Dhoni (c) of Chennai Superkings during match 6 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai | Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for IPL A treat for the Chennai crowd! 😍@msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & how 💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG WATCH his incredible two sixes 🔽 pic.twitter.com/YFkOGqsFVT— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Chepauk Cricket IPL 2023 IPL Indian Premier League