IPL 2023 Watch: Riyan Parag on his favourite things about Assam ahead of RR’s IPL match in Guwahati Assam’s Riyan Parag is part of the RR squad which will play two home matches in Guwahati. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Riyan Parag | IPL / Screengrab First ever IPL game in Barsapara Cricket Stadium 🏟️It's only fair we catchup with the Local boy 😉Presenting all-things-Guwahati with @ParagRiyan 😃👌#TATAIPL | #RRvPBKS | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/5LI52qBAut— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Riyan Parag IPL indian premier league ipl 2023