IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: RCB's David Willey and Karn Sharma strike twice in their overs against KKR Replacing injured Reece Topley in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, David Willey struck in his first over to dismiss Mandeep Singh and Venkatesh Iyer. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago Updated 10 minutes ago David Willey of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrating the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 9 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata | Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for IPL Two in Two by David Willey!A double wicket maiden by @david_willey 🔥🔥Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh depart.Live - https://t.co/V0OS7tFZTB #TATAIPL #KKRvRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/FjuJoHWzLH— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2023 ICYMI - What a fine over that from Karn Sharma.Picks up two big wickets of Gurbaz and Andre Russell.Live - https://t.co/V0OS7tFZTB #TATAIPL #KKRvRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/kKsnZjPjxI— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2023 IPL 2023 David Willey RCB KKR Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders IPL