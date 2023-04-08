Orleans Masters Super 300 semifinal live: Priyanshu Rajawat takes the lead against Nhat Nguyen
Follow updates of Priyanshu Rajawat’s semifinal.
Live updates
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-12 4-0 Nhat Nguyen: More joy with his smashes for Priyanshu.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-12 Nhat Nguyen: Here’s how the opening game unfolded.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-12 Nhat Nguyen: Rajawat’s smash, fittingly, hands him the opening game too. Brilliant smash down the line, catches the line.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 20-12 Nhat Nguyen: Rajawat’s smash sets up a bagful of game points.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 19-11 Nhat Nguyen: Rajawat has the opening game in the bag almost.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 16-10 Nhat Nguyen: Errors exchanged by both.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 15-9 Nhat Nguyen: Terrific defensive block from Priyanshu, turns a smash into a winner. A lucky net cord for him and this is now a handy lead.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 13-9 Nhat Nguyen: The smashes took a while to get going but Priyanshu starting to find a lot of joy with his attacking shots here.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 11-9 Nhat Nguyen: Both players are showing fabulous touches at the net. This has been a good contest so far after a sluggish start by the Indian.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 8-8 Nhat Nguyen: A good little run by Nguyen.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 7-5 Nhat Nguyen: Another fabulous rally! Rajawat wins the point after some great defensive work earlier.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 5-5 Nhat Nguyen: A brilliant rally and Rajawat levels things up. A 30-shot exchange that the Indian dominated but Nguyen showing his defensive prowess again.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 2-5 Nhat Nguyen: A roar after nailing a straight smash by Priyanshu. Should fire up his radar.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat 2-5 Nhat Nguyen: The commentator tells us there is no drift in the arena. Not a good start by the Indian, making soft errors at the start. Yet to get going here.
MS SF, Priyanshu Rajawat vs Nhat Nguyen: Here’s how the players made it to the final four.
Men’s singles semifinals, Priyanshu Rajawat vs Nhat Nguyen: This is the first meeting between the two. Nhat’s been a regular on tour for a while now and can frustrate his opponents with his rallying style.
Men’s singles semifinals, Priyanshu Rajawat vs Nhat Nguyen: Here’s how the draw looks. It was not a good week to be a seeded player in Orleans.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton on BWF World Tour.
Today we will be tracking Orleans Masters Super 300 in France, where Priyanshu Rajawat plays the biggest match of his fledgling international career yet. The 21-year-old reached his first semifinals at this level after a good run this week, where he earlier stunned top seed Kenta Nishimoto in the 2nd round. He takes on Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen today.
