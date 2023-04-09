Orleans Masters Super 300 final live: Priyanshu Rajawat in the lead against Magnus Johannesen
Follow updates of the men’s singles final where Priyanshu Rajawat is in action.
Live updates
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15, 8-11 Magnus Johannesen: Priyanshu shows the power of his jump smash again, nice winner. It is however Magnus with the lead into the interval, Priyanshu had to play the last point with broken strings and sends the shuttle wide.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15, 7-9 Magnus Johannesen: Priyanshu finding the net with a lot of his downward shots in this phase. A roar as Magnus nets one and a sign of nervous energy there. And then gets it right next point round-the-head again. Magnus’ turn to next land a good crosscourt plum on the line. Both have lost a review now.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15, 4-6 Magnus Johannesen: Brilliant clear from Priyanshu, lands in.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15, 3-6 Magnus Johannesen: Couple of errors from the Indian and the Dane is fighting back. The rallies are getting longer and Priyanshu is trying a few too many things.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15, 2-2 Magnus Johannesen: Superb rally. 28 shots. First Rajawat tries a crosscourt drop that Magnus puts in a great dive to get back and a couple of shots later, the Indian nails it again.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15 Magnus Johannesen: Here’s how the opening game unfolded.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15 Magnus Johannesen: With a superb round-the-head forehand crosscourt winner, Rajawat takes the opening game. Fitting to finish that game.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 20-15 Magnus Johannesen: Misjudgement from Magnus and game points for the Indian.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 18-15 Magnus Johannesen: Long rally, Priyanshu does well to control the tempo but Magnus keeps sending the shuttle back and gets the point.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 18-14 Magnus Johannesen: A rare reactionary rally from Priyanshu and Magnus gets the point with a lovely forehand drop. Then a couple of errors. Just taken the foot off the pedal here.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 18-11 Magnus Johannesen: Fantastic net shot sets up a big smash winner for Rajawat. He nailed from the back end of the court. That was not easy. Rajawat is running away with this now.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 14-11 Magnus Johannesen: More evidence of that forehand whipped smash from Rajawat. But Magnus is putting in a couple of good defensive efforts to close the gap. A point where Priyanshu has to repeatedly attack eventually goes his way. Magnus relying solely on his defence at this point.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 11-8 Magnus Johannesen: Prannoy-esque backhand winner from Rajawat and next rally, a brilliant piece of deception with his backhand crosscourt. A good lead in the mid-game interval.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 6-6 Magnus Johannesen: A rather extravagant attempt goes wide. Back level again.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 6-5 Magnus Johannesen: And now a good phase for the Indian. A crosscourt forehand smash that he nails, then a backhand crosscourt clear that lands in, and then another forehand crosscourt smash winner. Hello, radar.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 2-5 Magnus Johannesen: Magnus has found the better lengths in the early exchange. Like yesterday, the radar is taking a little time to fire up for the Indian.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat 2-0 Magnus Johannesen: Priyanshu to seve, we are underway.
MS Final, Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen: This is how the two PFQ athletes made it to the final this week. Rajawat’s biggest win was the one against Kenta Nishimoto the top seed.
Men’s singles final, Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen: A look at Priyanshu’s previous finals at all levels.
Men’s singles final, Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen: The match is about to start now, this will be the first meeting between the two.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton on BWF World Tour.
Today we will be tracking Orleans Masters Super 300 in France, where Priyanshu Rajawat plays in the men’s singles final. It’s the biggest title clash of his career so far, a final at this level for the first time.
It’s been a tournament of firsts for many players across the categories, perhaps not a surprise because it is the fourth European event on the trot and the big guns have either been tired or pulled out.
In a battle of unseeded players, Priyanshu Rajawat takes on Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen.
As per the BWF, “two 21-year-olds [are] new to the Tour, having played no more than 13 tournaments between them. Rajawat, imperious in his 21-12 21-9 win over Irishman Nhat Nguyen is nine events old while Magnussen only made his debut this season at the Thailand Masters. The Dane had a tougher time against Lei Lan Xi before prevailing 10-21 21-15 21-19.”
