Rupin clinched silver in the men’s 55kg Greco-Roman wrestling event as India won four medals in the discipline at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The 19-year-old lost 3-1 on points to the reigning U-23 world champion Pouya Dadmarz of Iran in the final to miss out on gold.

With 1⃣ 🥈& 1⃣🥉, Team 🇮🇳 starts off brilliantly at Asian Wrestling Championship 2023🤼‍♂



Rupin bags🥈in the 55 kg GR category, his first senior 🏅at the international level.



Meanwhile, #NCOE Sonipat Athlete Neeraj wins 🥉in the 63kg GR category!



Congratulations Fighters🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/x2qa6aRcRB — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 9, 2023

Neeraj Chhikara won bronze after beating South Korea’s Jinseub Song in the repechage final. Vikas claimed the bronze in the 72kg event as did Sunil Kumar in the 87kg event.

Sumit (60kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg) and Narinder Cheema (97kg) missed out on medals after losing their respective repechage finals