IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: KL Rahul takes stunning catch to dismiss Jitesh Sharma in LSG vs PBKS Absolute stunner from the LSG captain. Scroll Staff An hour ago KL Rahul | Sportzpics / IPL That catch has 𝙆𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎 written all over it!Superb piece of athleticism from the @LucknowIPL skipper 🫡Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OHcd6VfDps #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/kDdPK1SEE0— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. KL Rahul LSG PBKS Jitesh Sharma IPL 2023