That catch has 𝙆𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎 written all over it!



Superb piece of athleticism from the @LucknowIPL skipper 🫡



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OHcd6VfDps #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/kDdPK1SEE0