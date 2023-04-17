Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for @mipaltan on Sunday as the legendary @sachin_rt watched his son from the confines of the dressing room 👏🏻👏🏻



Here is the father-son duo expressing their emotions after what was a proud moment for the Tendulkar household👌🏻 - By @28anand pic.twitter.com/Lb6isgA6eH