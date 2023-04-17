IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar and son Arjun share their emotions on youngster's MI debut Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in Mumbai Indians’s win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sachin Tendulkar (l) and Arjun Tendulkar (r) after the latter’s IPL debut | Pratik Khot / Sportzpics for IPL Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for @mipaltan on Sunday as the legendary @sachin_rt watched his son from the confines of the dressing room 👏🏻👏🏻Here is the father-son duo expressing their emotions after what was a proud moment for the Tendulkar household👌🏻 - By @28anand pic.twitter.com/Lb6isgA6eH— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023 IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai Indians debut, Sachin says ‘start of a beautiful journey’ We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sachin Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League IPL