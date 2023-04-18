India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam shot a new personal best and equalled the world record in compound women’s qualification rounds (72 arrows) with a stunning 713 at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday.
After shooting a solid 353 in the first set of 36 arrows, Jyothi came up with a brilliant 360 out of 360 with her second set to finish with 713. That equalled Sara Lopez’s world record of 713. Jyothi earned the top seeding for the individual brackets.
Lopez, widely considered to be the greatest of the compound format, finished with 710 herself and earned third seeding.
Here’s how the rest of the Indian archers shot in the compound qualification rounds:
Compound women seedings and qualification score:
1 Jyothi Surekha Vennam 713
15 Aditi Gopichand Swami 700
19 Avneet Kaur 699
26 Sakshi Chaudhary 694
Compound men seedings and qualification score:
17 Ojas Pravin Deotale 709
29 Rajat Chauhan 706
30 Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar 706
38 Rishabh Yadav 704
The Indian women’s team earned the top seeding, riding on Jyothi’s 713. The men’s team were seeded sixth, while the mixed team of Jyothi and Ojas Pravin Deotale will be seeded second.
Elsewhere, the USA men’s team of Braden Gellenthien, James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan broke the compound world record with a combined total score of 2140 points, breaking the previous world record by three points.
The recurve qualification round will take place on Wednesday.
