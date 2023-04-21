Chennai and Ahmedabad will be hosting two matches each of the post-league clashes in the Indian Premier League 2023 season, the BCCI confirmed on Friday.

The Indian Premier League announced the dates and venues for the playoffs with the title clash going to Ahmedabad again, as it did in 2022.

The playoffs and final will be played from 23 May to 28 May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held on 23 May at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24 May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on 26 and 28 May respectively.

Date Match Venue 23-May-23 Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2 Chennai 24-May-23 Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4 Chennai 26-May-23 Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Ahmedabad 28-May-23 Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad

The IPL 2022 final was also held in Ahmedabad in front of a record audience, with Gujarat Titans prevailing against Rajasthan Royals.