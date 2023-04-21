An all-round show from Chennai Super Kings, with starring roles from Devon Conway with the bat and Ravindra Jadeja with the ball ensured Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets and 8 balls to spare in Chepauk on Friday.

Watch: MS Dhoni’s wicketkeeping brilliance on display again with three dismissals in CSK vs SRH

It was yet another stellar batting show from Devon Conway who ensured Chennai Super Kings chased down a sub-par 135-run total with an unbeaten 57-ball 77. CSK were off to a great start in the powerplay, with both Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) taking on the SRH bowling attack early on, scoring 60 runs for no loss.

Gaikwad, however, was run out by Umran Malik in the 11th over. The batters that followed did not make any significant impact, with Mayank Markande dismissing both Ajinkya Rahane (9) and Ambati Rayudu (9). Conway alone was enough to take on the paltry chase and Moeen Ali (6*) hit the winning runs.

Earlier in the innings, having won the toss, CSK put SRH to bat first but it was a laborious innings that saw them huff and puff their way to 134/7. Ravindra Jadeja ripped through their overs in the middle phase, dismissing Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2), finishing with 3/22.

Mateesha Pathirana was also impressive, finishing with 1/22.

There was also a MS Dhoni masterclass behind the stumps as he starred with a catch, stumping and a run out. Hilariously in the post-match interview, Dhoni insisted he had to get the catch of the match award. It wasn’t to be. Jadeja, deservingly, walked away with the player of the match award.

Points table after Match 29 TEAM P W L NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RR 6 4 2 1.043 1092/119.2 973/120.0 8 LSG 6 4 2 0.709 1051/116.0 998/119.3 8 CSK 6 4 2 0.355 1090/116.5 1071/119.2 8 GT 5 3 2 0.192 880/97.2 879/99.2 6 RCB 6 3 3 -0.068 1073/116.2 1115/120.0 6 MI 5 3 2 -0.164 879/97.4 866/94.3 6 PBKS 6 3 3 -0.298 957/115.3 970/113.0 6 KKR 6 2 4 0.214 1074/116.0 1022/113.0 4 SRH 6 2 4 -0.794 937/117.1 1008/114.4 4 DC 6 1 5 -1.183 898/119.2 1029/118.1 2

More to follow