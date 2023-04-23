A stunning late acceleration powered Punjab Kings to a total that was enough to hold off Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring affair on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

While Sam Curran was at the heart of that batting display, Arshdeep Singh was sensational with figures of 4-0-29-4 in a 415-run match. Singh picked up the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and then bowled the last over where he broke the stumps twice.

Asked to bat first at a venue where chasing is typically seen as the way to go, Punjab went from 83/4 close to the halfway stage to finish with 214/8, scoring a sensational 96 runs in the last five overs. While MI gave it a good go, with Suryakumar Yadav back to his best, Singh’s last over was a masterclass in death bowling as the hosts managed 201/6.

Curran, who returned to Punjab for an eye-watering $2.23 million after December’s player auction, hit a quickfire 55 off 29 balls with five fours and four sixes.

He had help from Harpreet Singh (41) and Jitesh Sharma (25 off just 7 balls) to give Punjab their highest score of the season, being dismissed when Jofra Archer took a return catch on the second-last over. Arjun Tendulkar, who picked up another wicket with a great yorker, went for 31 runs in a costly over that triggered Punjab’s batting acceleration.

Later Cameron Green, Mumbai’s $2.11 million man, made 67 off 43 balls in reply to keep the home side in the fight with help from Suryakumar Yadav’s 57.

But Mumbai’s brief window to come out on top was closed by left-armer Arshdeep Singh, who took Yadav and two other wickets in the final overs.

Punjab Kings won by 13 runs and moved to 8 points on the table.

TEAM P W L NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RR 6 4 2 1.043 1092/119.2 973/120.0 8 LSG 7 4 3 0.547 1179/136.0 1133/139.3 8 CSK 6 4 2 0.355 1090/116.5 1071/119.2 8 GT 6 4 2 0.212 1015/117.2 1007/119.2 8 PBKS 7 4 3 -0.162 1171/135.3 1171/133.0 8 RCB 6 3 3 -0.068 1073/116.2 1115/120.0 6 MI 6 3 3 -0.254 1080/117.4 1080/114.3 6 KKR 6 2 4 0.214 1074/116.0 1022/113.0 4 SRH 6 2 4 -0.794 937/117.1 1008/114.4 4 DC 6 1 5 -1.183 898/119.2 1029/118.1 2

With AFP inputs